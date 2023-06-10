Roy Jones Jr called on all the boxers in the world to unite due to the deprivation of IBA recognition

Former undisputed world boxing champion Roy Jones Jr called for unification due to the International Olympic Committee’s decision to revoke recognition from the International Boxing Association (IBA). Athlete’s words leads TASS.

“Now there are certain problems that boxers suffer from. I believe that in the face of these problems, boxers around the world should unite. Boxing should not be excluded and oppressed, ”Jones Jr. said.

On June 7, the IOC executive committee recommended that the recognition of the IBA, which is headed by Russian Umar Kremlev, be withdrawn. This decision was made because the association did not fulfill the necessary conditions for the restoration of membership. At the same time, boxing was recommended to be kept in the program of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The IOC has threatened to remove boxing from the 2024 Olympics program after reports appeared in the media that the IBA had extended its contract with Gazprom. Prior to this, the IOC suspended the IBA from qualifying for the Tokyo Games. Boxing competitions were also not included in the program of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.