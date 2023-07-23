London(dpa)

Arsenal footballer Emil Smith Rowe said he feels energized and ready to prove himself at Arsenal, after a difficult season due to injuries.

And the British news agency “BA Media” stated that Roy began his career in the club’s academy and graduated through its ranks until he reached the first team, and after proving himself under the leadership of coach Mikel Arteta, he was rewarded with a long-term contract two years ago.

Roy participated for the first time with the first English national team in 2021, but things did not go well last season. The 22-year-old underwent thigh surgery to treat an injury he had suffered since he was on loan to Leipzig in 2019, which reduced his participation to 14 times and he was not in the starting line-up.

The midfielder said, “I feel fine, it’s great to be back playing with the youth, to be back on the field with my teammates.”

He added, “My ambition is to play more minutes this season and move forward.” And he added: “Last year was very difficult for me, so I just wanted to start now and prove that I can play for this club.”

He confirmed: «This was the first time I had surgery, so it was difficult to make this decision, but I had it. Glad I don’t feel any pain now. I am very happy to be fully prepared.”