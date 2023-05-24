He Roxana Ruiz case has taken an unexpected turn in recent days. After being sentenced to six years and two months in prison for murdering her rapist in her own defense, the Prosecutor’s Office decided to drop the criminal action against her. This means that Ruiz has been acquitted of the sentence that was handed down and the payment of 285,000 pesos (16,000 dollars) that she had to pay to the family of her attacker.

The case has outraged a large part of Mexican society these weeks, in a country where 10 women are murdered a day and where Ruiz could have been one more statistic. President López Obrador himself spoke out in favor of granting pardon to the woman if the sentence was final.

Finally, media pressure has pushed the Mexico State Prosecutor’s Office (FGEM) to change its mind. In a statement, the FGEM decided to drop the case as an accusing party and acknowledged that Ruiz acted to defend his life and that his conduct was “exempt from criminal responsibility because he acted in legitimate defense.”

This Tuesday the hearing was held to dismiss the case and shelve the matter. The counterparty has three days to appeal this decision. If so, the case could remain open, although Ruiz would carry out her process in freedom, as she has done so far, since her release from pretrial detention was issued in February 2022. The young woman from Oaxaca spent nine months locked up in the Bordo prison from Xochiaca.

From early on, women’s groups and feminist collectives in support of Ruiz, such as the group ‘Nos queremos Vivas Neza’, have demonstrated in front of the Nezahualcóyotl control courts to offer him their support. At 3:00 p.m., Ruiz, in the company of her lawyer, left the courts clearly excited. She closer and closer to achieving her freedom.

