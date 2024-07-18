In it National Action Party of Sinaloa They are already preparing for the renewal of the leadershipthe President Roxana Rubio announced that The call will be issued in October and in December would be the choicethis was announced yesterday during the press conference that he had called.

Between the results most recent elections that will leave the President of the PAN in Sinaloa is that they will return to have a bench in the State Congresssince they had lost it as there were only two legislators and one of them, Adolfo Beltrán, will resign due to disagreement with the election of the state leadership of the party.

In the new legislature the BREAD will have a bench again and There will be four local deputiesthe current president Roxana Rubioas well as Jorge Antonio Gonzalez current treasurer of the party; Felicitas Diaz Monroy; and another experienced one who could be coordinating the group as is Zenen Xochihua.

In general terms National Action will have a good bench with experienced cadres in the legislative issue, since they were deputies in previous legislatures, the same Roxana Rubio She was president of the Board of Directors of Congress and is refreshed by talented activists with excellent images such as Jorge Antonio González.

He is not at his best. BREADIn fact, they did not do well in the last election, but they are shaping up to be the first national and state opposition force. In Sinaloa, they managed to win a municipal presidency, council seats, and form a bench of 4 local deputies through the proportional representation system.

On several occasions we have highlighted the political skills of the president of the state PAN, Roxana Rubio, in setting the agenda within the electoral alliance with the PRI, PRD and PAS, where she showed firmness in positioning her candidates who were more profitable in key municipalities, which gave her a greater number of votes.

In fact, we could say that she is the one who gave the best results of all the parties within the “Va por Sinaloa” coalition, which suffered a crushing defeat, but what was lost was gained, so we believe that her work at the head of the PAN cannot be underestimated; it is expected that she will organize a clean and democratic renewal.

The great challenge for the PAN in Sinaloa and for Roxana Rubio herself is not to fall into the same practices as their former allies, the PRI, who had a dirty internal election, marked by imposition from the center of the country and where they did not want to listen to the bases of their party, add to that the fact that they did not even allow another candidate to register, a true anti-democracy. An example of what they should not do.

For now, Roxana Rubio has announced that she will not coordinate the caucus in the State Congress, she could surely preside over it in one of the legislative years, but it is expected that it will be a good opposition group, serious, responsible and of political level, without falling into the outbursts or the rude politics of the PAS and PRI. So pay close attention.

Agenda. Today will have a full agenda. Governor Ruben Rocha MoyaAt 8:30 a.m. at Military Air Base No. 10 in the hangar of the Government of Sinaloa, there will be a media event for the rain stimulation program. At 9:00 a.m. the flag will be raised for the start of this program.

At 11:00 a.m. at the Mocorito Local Livestock Association, the state governor will be leading the delivery of seed support for temporary workers. We will be telling you the details.

Political Memory. “My most cherished ideal is that of a free and democratic society in which we can all live in harmony and with equal opportunities”: Nelson Mandela.

