Journalism is in mourning. Roxana Canedo-Reyes, remembered television figure of Panamericana TV, died this Monday, July 31 at the age of 80 during hours of the morning, as announced by his daughter Vanessa Arata through a publication on Facebook. The former host achieved great recognition in the media as she was the image of successful programs such as “Buenos días, Perú” and the Sunday show “Panorama” from 1983 to 1992 and from 1997 to 1998.

YOU CAN SEE: Jaime Bayly was arrested by the PNP and remains in SHOCK due to a curious request

What is known about the death of Roxana Canedo?

“Good morning Peru! It’s like my mommy: Roxana Canedo-Reyes would have wanted to say goodbye to everyone. She died today at 2 am next to me, in La Paz-Bolivia”, wrote the descendant of the communicator. Likewise, she added that she, despite withdrawing from the screens, she did not put aside her professional ethics. “A journalist forever and until the end of his life, he never stopped fighting for what he believed was right. Rest in peace, mommy Roxana,” he added. Vanessa Arata.

As is known, the presenter moved away from the media spotlight for many years. After her retirement, she returned to her native bolivian, a country in which he enjoyed his last years with his loved ones. So far, the reasons for his death are unknown, as the family has not provided more information about it.

YOU CAN SEE: Marisol García: what is your foreign ancestry and what career did you have before entering TV?

What did Fernando Díaz say about the death of Roxana Canedo?

Through social networks, the journalist from Latina, Fernando Díaz, dedicated some heartfelt words to the deceased Roxana Canedo. The figure of ‘Arriba mi gente’ recalled the time in which he worked with the renowned communicator and highlighted the journalistic work that she carried out throughout her career.

“Rest in peace Roxana Canedo. Undisputed figure of television journalism; she marked an era. I worked with her on ‘Good morning, Peru’ in 1997 after returning from Bolivia. Intense journalist, founder of ‘Panorama’, perfectionist with her own style. The news of her was given by her daughter Vanessa ”, was the message she left on her official Twitter account.

Fernando Díaz says goodbye to Roxana Canedo. Photo: Twitter/Roxana Canedo

#Roxana #Canedo #remembered #host #Panamericana #died #Monday

Journalism is in mourning. Roxana Canedo-Reyes, remembered television figure of Panamericana TV, died this Monday, July 31 at the age of 80 during hours of the morning, as announced by his daughter Vanessa Arata through a publication on Facebook. The former host achieved great recognition in the media as she was the image of successful programs such as “Buenos días, Perú” and the Sunday show “Panorama” from 1983 to 1992 and from 1997 to 1998.

YOU CAN SEE: Jaime Bayly was arrested by the PNP and remains in SHOCK due to a curious request

What is known about the death of Roxana Canedo?

“Good morning Peru! It’s like my mommy: Roxana Canedo-Reyes would have wanted to say goodbye to everyone. She died today at 2 am next to me, in La Paz-Bolivia”, wrote the descendant of the communicator. Likewise, she added that she, despite withdrawing from the screens, she did not put aside her professional ethics. “A journalist forever and until the end of his life, he never stopped fighting for what he believed was right. Rest in peace, mommy Roxana,” he added. Vanessa Arata.

As is known, the presenter moved away from the media spotlight for many years. After her retirement, she returned to her native bolivian, a country in which he enjoyed his last years with his loved ones. So far, the reasons for his death are unknown, as the family has not provided more information about it.

YOU CAN SEE: Marisol García: what is your foreign ancestry and what career did you have before entering TV?

What did Fernando Díaz say about the death of Roxana Canedo?

Through social networks, the journalist from Latina, Fernando Díaz, dedicated some heartfelt words to the deceased Roxana Canedo. The figure of ‘Arriba mi gente’ recalled the time in which he worked with the renowned communicator and highlighted the journalistic work that she carried out throughout her career.

“Rest in peace Roxana Canedo. Undisputed figure of television journalism; she marked an era. I worked with her on ‘Good morning, Peru’ in 1997 after returning from Bolivia. Intense journalist, founder of ‘Panorama’, perfectionist with her own style. The news of her was given by her daughter Vanessa ”, was the message she left on her official Twitter account.

Fernando Díaz says goodbye to Roxana Canedo. Photo: Twitter/Roxana Canedo

#Roxana #Canedo #remembered #host #Panamericana #died #Monday

Journalism is in mourning. Roxana Canedo-Reyes, remembered television figure of Panamericana TV, died this Monday, July 31 at the age of 80 during hours of the morning, as announced by his daughter Vanessa Arata through a publication on Facebook. The former host achieved great recognition in the media as she was the image of successful programs such as “Buenos días, Perú” and the Sunday show “Panorama” from 1983 to 1992 and from 1997 to 1998.

YOU CAN SEE: Jaime Bayly was arrested by the PNP and remains in SHOCK due to a curious request

What is known about the death of Roxana Canedo?

“Good morning Peru! It’s like my mommy: Roxana Canedo-Reyes would have wanted to say goodbye to everyone. She died today at 2 am next to me, in La Paz-Bolivia”, wrote the descendant of the communicator. Likewise, she added that she, despite withdrawing from the screens, she did not put aside her professional ethics. “A journalist forever and until the end of his life, he never stopped fighting for what he believed was right. Rest in peace, mommy Roxana,” he added. Vanessa Arata.

As is known, the presenter moved away from the media spotlight for many years. After her retirement, she returned to her native bolivian, a country in which he enjoyed his last years with his loved ones. So far, the reasons for his death are unknown, as the family has not provided more information about it.

YOU CAN SEE: Marisol García: what is your foreign ancestry and what career did you have before entering TV?

What did Fernando Díaz say about the death of Roxana Canedo?

Through social networks, the journalist from Latina, Fernando Díaz, dedicated some heartfelt words to the deceased Roxana Canedo. The figure of ‘Arriba mi gente’ recalled the time in which he worked with the renowned communicator and highlighted the journalistic work that she carried out throughout her career.

“Rest in peace Roxana Canedo. Undisputed figure of television journalism; she marked an era. I worked with her on ‘Good morning, Peru’ in 1997 after returning from Bolivia. Intense journalist, founder of ‘Panorama’, perfectionist with her own style. The news of her was given by her daughter Vanessa ”, was the message she left on her official Twitter account.

Fernando Díaz says goodbye to Roxana Canedo. Photo: Twitter/Roxana Canedo

#Roxana #Canedo #remembered #host #Panamericana #died #Monday

Journalism is in mourning. Roxana Canedo-Reyes, remembered television figure of Panamericana TV, died this Monday, July 31 at the age of 80 during hours of the morning, as announced by his daughter Vanessa Arata through a publication on Facebook. The former host achieved great recognition in the media as she was the image of successful programs such as “Buenos días, Perú” and the Sunday show “Panorama” from 1983 to 1992 and from 1997 to 1998.

YOU CAN SEE: Jaime Bayly was arrested by the PNP and remains in SHOCK due to a curious request

What is known about the death of Roxana Canedo?

“Good morning Peru! It’s like my mommy: Roxana Canedo-Reyes would have wanted to say goodbye to everyone. She died today at 2 am next to me, in La Paz-Bolivia”, wrote the descendant of the communicator. Likewise, she added that she, despite withdrawing from the screens, she did not put aside her professional ethics. “A journalist forever and until the end of his life, he never stopped fighting for what he believed was right. Rest in peace, mommy Roxana,” he added. Vanessa Arata.

As is known, the presenter moved away from the media spotlight for many years. After her retirement, she returned to her native bolivian, a country in which he enjoyed his last years with his loved ones. So far, the reasons for his death are unknown, as the family has not provided more information about it.

YOU CAN SEE: Marisol García: what is your foreign ancestry and what career did you have before entering TV?

What did Fernando Díaz say about the death of Roxana Canedo?

Through social networks, the journalist from Latina, Fernando Díaz, dedicated some heartfelt words to the deceased Roxana Canedo. The figure of ‘Arriba mi gente’ recalled the time in which he worked with the renowned communicator and highlighted the journalistic work that she carried out throughout her career.

“Rest in peace Roxana Canedo. Undisputed figure of television journalism; she marked an era. I worked with her on ‘Good morning, Peru’ in 1997 after returning from Bolivia. Intense journalist, founder of ‘Panorama’, perfectionist with her own style. The news of her was given by her daughter Vanessa ”, was the message she left on her official Twitter account.

Fernando Díaz says goodbye to Roxana Canedo. Photo: Twitter/Roxana Canedo

#Roxana #Canedo #remembered #host #Panamericana #died #Monday