Since the publication of his first book in 1997, Harry Potter has become an unprecedented cultural phenomenon, influencing generations of readers and moviegoers around the world. The series of books written by JK Rowling has left an indelible mark on fantastic literature and has led millions of people to immerse themselves in the magical world of Hogwarts.

The story of Harry Potter, the young wizard who fights against the dark forces led by the evil Lord Voldemort, has captivated people of all ages. The saga addresses universal themes such as friendship, courage, love, loyalty and the importance of doing the right thing, even when the odds seem insurmountable.

The popularity of Harry Potter has transcended the pages of books, reaching the big screen with a successful series of films that attracted a wide audience. The theme parks of Harry Potterlocated in different parts of the world, have allowed fans to live an immersive experience in the magical world created by Rowling.

However, despite the indisputable success and admiration that the saga has accumulated over the years, it has not been without its controversies. The author of the books JK Rowlinghas been involved in various controversies that have stained to some extent the perception of his work.

The statements of Rowling on issues related to gender identity and diversity have been criticized and disapproved by many followers. These controversies have led some people to distance themselves from the author and her work, which has generated debates around the separation between the creator and her creation.

Despite these controversies, the popularity of Harry Potter has persisted and has maintained a strong fan base. The series continues to inspire new generations and continues to be a source of escape and entertainment for many.

Recently, an interesting secret about the saga was revealed: neither Ron Weasley neither Harry Potter they finished their magic studies. The only one of the main trio who graduated in hogwarts was Hermione Granger. This revelation has been confirmed by JK Rowlingand has added a new nuance to the narrative of the characters, highlighting the importance of the intelligence and dedication of hermione.

Despite the years that have passed since its appearance in our lives, Harry Potter he remains a huge influence on popular culture and the lives of many fans. The saga continues to teach valuable lessons and provide a sense of community through a shared love for this magical world. Although controversies have left their mark, it is undeniable that Harry Potter remains a literary phenomenon that has left an indelible mark on the history of literature and entertainment.

Via: msn

Editor’s note: Well, I guess this is for people who have never read the books? Because it is clear that in the seventh book Harry abandon howgarts never to return