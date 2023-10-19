It seems that JK Rowling I would prefer to serve time in Azkaban rather than referring to transgender women as women. The author of Harry Potter has once again expressed his controversial opinions on the transgender community and the use of pronouns. On this occasion, she published a photo on social networks that showed the text:

“Repeat with us: Trans women are women.” In response, she wrote: “No.”

When a commenter appeared to reference a report about the UK Labor Party working to incorporate transphobic abuse, including the use of a pronoun the person does not use, into hate crime legislation that would make offenses punishable by up to two years in prison, Rowling He essentially said he would serve his sentence.

“I will be happy to serve two years if the alternative is mandatory speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex,” she wrote in xformerly known as Twitter. “Let the judgment come, I say. “It will be more fun than any red carpet I’ve ever had,” she continued before specifying what her duties in prison should be. “I’m hoping for the library, obviously, but I think I would do well in the kitchen. Laundry could be a problem. I have a tendency to shrink or turn things pink by accident. I guess that won’t be a problem if it’s mostly uniforms and sheets, though.”

Rowling He first faced criticism for his beliefs in 2020, when he criticized an op-ed that used the phrase “people who menstruate.”

“If the sex is not real, there is no same-sex attraction,” he said at the time. “If sex is not real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to speak meaningfully about their lives. It is not hate to tell the truth.”

Rowling has continued to defend her stance on gender despite criticism, including from the stars of the films. Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Although the community of fans of Potter has largely rejected the polarizing author (groups dedicated to quidditchthe fictional game popularized by the franchise Potterhave rebranded to cut ties with her), she has joined the upcoming television series Harry Potter of HBO as executive producer. Casey Bloys, president and CEO of HBO and Maxavoided questions about the controversy surrounding Rowling at a press presentation earlier this year.

“I don’t think this is the forum,” Bloys said. “It’s a very online conversation, very nuanced and complicated and it’s not something we’re going to get into. Our priority is what is on the screen. Obviously, the history of Harry Potteris incredibly affirming and positive and is about love and self-acceptance. “That is our priority, what is on the screen.”

Via: Entertainment Weekly