Rowing | The meteorologist explains why he tried to stop Jari Saario before crossing the North Sea

Jari Saario’s “weatherman” Martin Gahmberg was against crossing the North Sea.

“Huusela and the weatherman may lose sleep at night.”

That’s what a firefighter from Helsinki thought Jari Saariowhen he decided to cross the North Sea despite the opposition of his support team.

Saario has already completed an amazing round-trip rowing trip across the Atlantic. Sailor Ari Huusela and a meteorologist who knows the ins and outs of sailing Martin Gahmberg recommended to him that crossing the North Sea should be forgotten in the prevailing weather conditions. Still, Saario set off on Thursday morning.

Gahmberg says that the delays that have occurred along the way have postponed the work unnecessarily late.

“Everyone understands that it is different to go across the sea in July than, say, in November. All such attempts are usually made in the most favorable time of the year,” Gahmberg explains.

Although crossing the Atlantic Ocean is many times longer than the North Sea, the smaller sea has its own significant challenges.

“The waves in the North Sea are much shorter and steeper. It is of course dangerous because the waves overturn the boat more easily than the gentle, long waves more typical of the Atlantic,” says Gahmberg.

To the original compared to the plan, the current route is much better in Gahmberg’s opinion. The island did not set off directly from northern Scotland, but after repairs from southern England.

Meteorologist Martin Gahmberg helped Finnish sailors at the London Olympics in 2012.

The coast is constantly quite close. By noon on Monday, the rower from Helsinki had sailed over Holland to Terschelling island.

The new southern route is not just Plus, though. A longer cycle means that bad weather is more likely to occur along the way.

Gahmberg says the sea currents are strong.

“They flow back and forth alternately with a strength of 2-3 knots, sometimes there is a forward current and sometimes a counter current. If the current and the wind collide, the waves will also become steeper and worse.”

“There is also more frequent ship traffic on this route, which is also dangerous.”

According to Gahmberg, Saario now has a good weather window for the crossing, even though a little bit tougher weather is expected on Tuesday.

Gahmberg has previously been in several Olympics as a meteorologist for the Finnish sailing team. He has an exceptionally comprehensive background in the sport, as Gahmberg has also coached at a high level for a long time and worked as a sail designer.

Did the “weatherman” finally lose sleep at night?

Gahmberg says he hasn’t been worried. The weather has been relatively good, and Saario has set out aware of the dangers and challenges.

“It would be more worrying if you had said ‘yeah, yeah, you can go’, and then there was a worse noise.”