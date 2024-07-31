Here it is. First medal for Italian rowing at the Paris Games. Men’s Quadruple Sculls Take Silver in the race won once again by the Netherlands, already gold in Tokyo. Giacomo Gentili, Andrea Panizza, Luca Rambaldi and Luca Chiumento were the protagonists of the final, always holding their own and fighting for a long time point to point with the Dutch. Third Poland. A revenge for this crew that in 2021 in Tokyo had finished fifth among the disappointment of the athletes and the entire Team Italy.

Here are the four Italian rowers who won silver medals.

Luca Chiumento, 26 years old from Padua, boasts two second places in the World Cup and comes from coastal rowing, the coastal rowing in which he won two silver medals at the world championships. Reserve at the Tokyo 2020 Games, he competes for the Fiamme Gialle where he is trained by Rocco Pecoraro. Studies in civil engineering at the University of Padua, in his private life he is engaged to Federica Cesarini, the athlete who won gold in the lightweight doubles together with Valentina Rodini in Tokyo 2020in what was the first and so far only Italian female rower to win at the Games. Chiumento started rowing at the age of 11 when he signed up for a rowing course with his cousin after he stopped playing soccer. He was looking for an outdoor summer sport: «My mother immediately made me understand that spending the summer lounging on the couch was not an option». In 2019 he was the U19 world champion in the double sculls with Andrea Cattaneo. At the beginning of his career people doubted that he would go far in rowing because of his physique: «It makes me smile to think that, at the beginning, everyone thought I would never have a future as a rower». Luca loves being with friends and listening to music, as well as studying hard and training: «What I love most about rowing is the precious and delicate balance that is created between the athlete, his boat and the water. It’s like a world in itself, far from the frenetic life of everyday life. There is only physical fatigue and concentration on the final goal. It is an individual and very tough sport.”

Luca Rambaldi is the veteran of the silver group: 29 years old, Ferrarese by birth and Venetian by adoption, boasts a fifth place in Tokyo 2020 with the same boat. World champion in 2018 in Plovdiv again in the quadruple sculls, bronze in 2019 and also in 2017 but in the doubles. Two victories in the world cup: last year (doubles) and in 2021 (quadruple sculls). Rambaldi He is a true all-rounder because he also does cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, cycling and regularly goes hiking.. In his free time, whenever he has it, he loves watching movies. He is close to Cecilia Bellati, a Venetian athlete who switched from middle-distance running to rowing. At 9 years old he was already ready with his oars: «I tried many sports as a child. Then I saw a flyer advertising rowing and my parents decided to let me try it to see if I would like it. I liked it right away». Nicknamed “Rambo”, before each event he repeats «the things that made me feel better during training, so I can give it my all. I try to arrive at the race location at least two hours before».

Andrea Panizza, from Mandello Lario in Lecco, is the youngest of the quartet at 26 years old. He is growing competitively in the quad scull, a specialty in which he became world champion in 2018, silver at the 2023 world championships and bronze at those of 2022 and 2019. A first place also in the 2021 World Cup in his palmares. A lover of mountain biking and video games, Panizza has a very particular ambition: after Paris he would like to train to enter the national bobsleigh team for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. At these Olympics, however, he started with the intention of redeeming the disappointing fifth place in the quadruple sculls in Tokyo 2020. And he succeeded. “Paniz”, as he is nicknamed by his teammates and friends, is part of the Fiamme Gialle Sports Group and started at 14 years old. His idol is a monument of rowing: Giuseppe Moioli, Olympic champion in 1948 and six times European champion. Mandello del Lario ties them together, where Moioli still lives and where a big party is being organized, complete with a silver medal present, for his 97th birthday.

For Giacomo Gentili, 27 years old from Cremona, rowing is a vocation. So much so that he changed his geographical coordinates: he lives in Sabaudia, where the federal rowing center is located. At his second Olympics after Tokyo (the one with a disappointing fifth place), he is also linked to the world success of 2018 and to the other excellent results obtained in recent years with the quadruple. He is linked to Angela De Lucchi, also a rowing athlete, who supports him in every competition. With a past as a rugby player, Gentili’s hero is Agostino Abbagnale, the ace of the 4 of a pair who won three Olympics in Seoul, Atlanta and Sydney.