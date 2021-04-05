Rowing | Robert Ven will row next in the semi-finals – Eeva Karppinen, who was thinking about her son, went to the A-final

The semi-finals were postponed to Wednesday due to the strong wind forecast.

Finland Robert Ven placed third in the first round of the rowing European Olympic qualifiers and advanced to the men’s unit semi-finals. Such a strong wind is expected on Tuesday that the race organizers postponed the semi-finals to Wednesday to accompany the finals.

Women’s unit rower Eeva Karppinen ended up in the collection rounds on Monday, but finished second in his collection round and reached the A-final in competitions in Italy.

“Halfway through the rowing of the collection batch, there was a headwind, and I got a well-slid boat in the wind economically. I loaded everything for the last 400 meters and thought about my own son in Finland, and it worked, ”Karppinen said in a press release.

Juho-Pekka Petäjäniemi and Kasper Hirvilampi finished third in the men’s doubles duel collection and advance to the B-finals. The Turkish duo, who grabbed the last A-final place, was 2.27 seconds faster than the Finns.