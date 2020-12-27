Rowing | Pertti Karppinen’s “budgeted” Olympic victory became uncertain when he made the mistake of adding ice cubes to his juice at the Moscow Games

Pertti Karppinen sovereignly dominated his sport at the three Summer Olympics. The Finnish rowing champion led the rush of Olympic winners in the Athlete of the Year vote in 1980,

Of the year a Finnish athlete will be selected in January. In the Corona year, the sports issue has been lean, so the brightest sparkle does not flicker in the selections.

If you long for the greatness of Finnish sports, you should look back to the 20th century. One of the high quality vintages is 1980.

Forty years ago, in the Athlete of the Year vote, the winners of the Moscow Olympic Games sailing and archery Esko Rechardt and Tomi Poikolainen had to settle for places five and six. Jouko Törmänen the Olympic gold in the hill jump on Lake Placid was enough for second place.

The title of Athlete of the Year is a new rower from the previous year Pertti Karppinen, who in 1980 won the men’s unit Olympic gold in Moscow.

Moscow medals have been somewhat underestimated due to the western olympic boycott, but Karppinen’s gold shines bright after 40 years. The master of his sport reached the Olympic triple when he won his third gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Games.

To understand the carp gold rowing in Moscow in the 1980s, one must know history. With his achievements, he had become a pre-favorite of the unit competition in Moscow, unlike the Olympics previously in Montreal in 1976.

In Montreal, the 2,000-meter Olympic gold was earmarked Peter-Michael Kolbelle. The West German had won the World Championships in Nottingham the previous year.

Karppinen did not come to the Olympics either.

“Soud became the World Champions Four. I took a leave of absence from the profession of firefighter and invested in Montreal, ”Karppinen recalls.

To the Olympic semi-finals and to get to the finals from them, he had to pick up momentum from the collection rounds after the initial rounds.

“I knew I was in good shape, but in the final I was an underdog. Kolbe set off violently and I didn’t see him for a long time. ”

With 1,500 yards in the back, Kolbe led the second-tense Carp by nearly five seconds. In the finish, the parts changed – although Karppinen had a 2.5-second victory margin to obscure Kolbe’s sky.

In Moscow, Karppinen’s Olympic gold had been budgeted in advance for Finland’s medal balance. Varma became uncertain outside the Krylatskoy rowing pool.

“I was warned not to drink water there if you want to avoid stomach disease. I happened to throw ice out of the vending machine in the Trip juice. The day before the final race, the kit was confused, ”says Karppinen.

The awkward situation subsided on a mini-fast in bed, lying down and drinking Jaffa.

“The stomach didn’t bother on the final day. There was still a different race than I usually have. ”

To the conclusion confident Karppinen had a hard time on the waterlogged pitch – his trademark technique was nowhere in sight today.

“I got a sixth track in the draw, which was bad because the headwind favored the indoor tracks for the last 500 meters. The Norwegian coach advised me to get a lead at the beginning, which should be the end, ”Karppinen describes.

The inner track advantage was enjoyed with the help of a lottery from the Soviet Union Vasili Jakusha and DDR Peter Kersten. The same nationalities stood out from the stand of the rowing stadium when the final was honored with authority by President Urho Kekkonen, Prime Minister of the Soviet Union Alexei Kosygin and the party leader of the GDR, East Germany Erich Honecker.

Kekkonen managed to ventilate the victory, as the parimeter Karppinen escaped from others with his initial crunch.

“The end of the final was easy, confirmation,” Karppinen describes.

In the race village, Kekkonen distributed the Fighter’s Cup to Karppinen, in his last Olympic Games.

“He was already in a worse shape than in his best days.”

At the 1980 Moscow Olympics, Pertti Karppinen presented his gold medal and the Fighter’s Cup, which he received from the President of the Republic Urho Kekkonen.­

The rowing boat has changed to a motorboat

Pertti Karppinen at the age of 67 has already lifted oars out of the water, however Eeva Karppinen, the daughter of next year’s Tokyo Olympics, will continue the tradition of the rowing family. Father Karppinen supports his daughter’s career in muscle care and a little in coaching.

In rowing, he has already finished his racing career Juhowith his son Pertti Karppinen reached the 2009 Finnish Championship bronze in the duo, at the age of 56.

“I used to get excited about rowing with my older brothers Martin and Erkan guided in the 1960s and went to the beach. If I go to the beach these days, I go on the water in a motorboat, ”Karppinen chuckles.

He does not consider it impossible that a Finn could not succeed in rowing at the international level, if not in a unit, then in a double class. Sanna Sten and Minna Nieminen reached Olympic silver in the 2008 light doubles duo in Beijing.

“Those talents should be found in a small country,” Karppinen ponders.

His rowing career During his successful years, Karppinen worked as a firefighter and later as a firefighter at his employer, Neste Oy in Naantali.

She trained as a sports masseur in the waves of the domestic recession of the early 1990s and is still on the same career path, despite her retirement: she works 3-4 days a week.

“I switched to the massage profession on an experimental basis, and the experiment became long. Self-employment suits me, ”even though during the Korona era, the entrepreneur has tough. You have to do extra work.