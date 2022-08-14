The absolute stars of European rowing competed for the medal this weekend, at the ‘multi-European Championship’ in Munich. TeamNL was also present in various forms. Over the years, the Netherlands has developed into a major player in rowing. That was the ultimate manifestation for the first time, especially among the men, at the World Cup in 2019.

In the Austrian Linz, the Dutch quadruple pulverized her competition three years ago with a boat length difference. Nice, but the quartet of captains was far from satisfied. The pursuit of perfection and a hunger for more even earned them the nickname Ploegje Nooit Enough. Satisfaction only followed last year, at the Games in Tokyo. There Wieten, Uittenbogaard, Metsemakers and Wiersma achieved what no one else did in 25 years: Dutch gold in a men’s rowing event.

Olympic champion, for many such an honorary title must first sink in. Abe Wiersma barely had that. “That’s what I like about rowing: if you cross the finish line first, you win and you immediately know where you stand.” That golden event is now more than a year ago, but one detail is still clearly in his mind: the values ​​​​on his sports watch. “It turned out that I didn’t hit my highest rhythm during the race, but just after the race. I screamed with joy, resulting in a maximum heart rate of 204…”

Lots of egos and little teamwork

The foundation for the medal was laid to a large extent by training extremely hard and hard. Led by national coach Eelco Meenhorst, the rowers repeatedly pushed the physical limit. They even went over it regularly. Wiersma can now laugh about it. “I like rowing, but after three hours of accelerating, I started to feel pain in places you’d rather not have. There were days in between when I burned more than 9,000 calories.”

The other part of the success structure is due to Monica Visser. She retired in January after ten years as director of the rowing federation. When she started in 2012, the Olympic flame in London had just gone out and the Dutch rowing team had won just one medal. This number has now risen by two per Games: in Rio three, last year in Tokyo a whole hand full. Visser dismisses most of the credits, but realizes that her decisiveness was needed. “When I started, I saw no unity, there was a weak organization.”

Visser, nowadays director of the cricket association, experienced many egos in the rowing world, many plans of his own and above all little teamwork. A reorganization followed, ties with associations were strengthened, processes were redesigned and the right people were put in the right places. “I compare that process with a large box full of smarties: all different sweets that we picked up one by one and started working with.”

With Visser’s appointment, rowing grew, unlike many other sports. Ten years ago it had about 31,000 members, five years later 36,000 and now more than 43,000. Wiersma sees it all around: it is getting busier at home base the Bosbaan in Amsterdam. “Even in winter, when we sail on the Amstel, I see more rowers than ever. Only good, because the more teams participate, the stronger you make each other. And not only at the top, but also in the breadth of the sport.”

Christa Grootveld, Visser’s successor as KNRB director since April, is also happy with it. Her biggest challenge? Perhaps the culture change that the sport is undergoing. Earlier, the Diversity and Inclusion committee was set up within the rowing association, with people from the rowing world who felt that the sport would be too homogeneous. “That feeling had to be linked to numbers. The research that followed revealed what people secretly already knew: rowing is mainly practiced by highly educated, white athletes.”

check marks

Wiersma also meets the check marks. “I know I’m in a bubble. And I certainly see that the rowing world is not representative of society. You can question that, yes.”

The investigation revealed more. Such as the fact that one in three rowers has to deal with negative jokes and prejudices about their level of education. And one in two rowers of color is a victim of racism.

Cultural change is also a major theme in the long-term plan that Grootveld is now writing. “As a rowing association, we say that everyone is welcome, but that is different from actually feeling welcome. We have to take that step now.”

That is why the association is strongly committed to raising awareness. Among other things, through a social media campaign with the slogan ‘Words touch. Yours too.’ “This is how we show that you should not remain silent about this theme. By naming desirable and undesirable behaviour, sooner or later you will arrive at a responsible and safe sports environment.”

This way, the sport is not only on the water, but also transcends in motion. Because there is more in which it wants to develop. Despite the increasing number of members, there is one category that needs extra attention: the group before the students. That is why a junior committee has been set up to increase the number of young rowers from the age of fourteen. Grootveld thinks back to her first sporting steps. “I started playing volleyball because of my height and strength. But also because no one pointed me to alternatives, such as rowing. There is still a lot to gain there.”

men-eight

Rowing is one of the nine sports that compete for European titles during the ‘multi-European Championship’ in Munich. The men’s eight, of which Wiersma is a part, captured the silver medal on Saturday. He is the only one of the golden four who is now active in TeamNL. In addition to being a rower, Wiersma is now also an application builder. “After the Tokyo Games it became clear that we were all going to do something different. That is why Dirk Uittenbogaard is starting up an ecosystem-restoring farm, Tone Wieten is doing a nursing internship and Koen Metsemakers is doing his internships. He will then join us again, Tone perhaps later.”

Even the image of Ploegje Nooit Enough seems to be lacking. They had to settle for second place. Although gold was definitely not the big goal during these European championships. Wiersma resolutely: „I have always learned that the focus should not be on the price, but on the rowing itself. This is purely experimenting with a new team. First towards the World Cup at the end of September and then forging and then performing at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.”

Good luck Netherlands Twice gold

The Netherlands has rowing at the European Championships in Munich, Germany won two gold medals. Both Melvin Twellaar and Karolien Florijn became European champion in the single scull. It was no less than 93 years ago that the Netherlands delivered a European champion among the men in the skiff. Florijn was in a class of its own at the European Championships. She immediately distanced herself and crossed the finish line with a big difference. Florijn is only the second Dutch to become European champion in the single scull. In total, the Netherlands finished the European Championship on two gold, four silver and three bronze medals. The men’s eight, women’s double four, men’s four-less and women’s double scull won silver and there was bronze for the women’s two-without. The Dutch rowers are now going to work together to the World Cupto be held next month in the Czech Republic.