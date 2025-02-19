Marcus Schwarzrock becomes head coach of the German Rowing Association for the second time. The 57-year-old succeeds Brigitte Bielig on March 1, who had retired at the turn of the year. Schwarzrock already had the position from 2012 to 2017, and he has been a national coach since 2021.

Schwarzrock methodically warned changes to take office. “We have to come from our comfort zone,” he says with regard to the goal of leading the national team back to the top of the world up to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. At Olympia in Paris, the successful German team had won two medals by Oliver Zeidler in one (gold) and the double four of the women (bronze).