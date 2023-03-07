Rowing | Jari Saario, who is rowing across the Atlantic, has a new serious electrical problem: “I said you keep thinking, I’ll keep rowing”

Saario has already made it more than halfway through his wild rowing career from the Canary Islands to Miami.

Atlantic rowing over Jari in Saario there are new sorrows. The solar panels are not working properly, the boat is charging too much electricity. In the worst case, this can break the boat’s hardware and put a huge job at risk.

By Tuesday afternoon, Saario had rowed for 43 days, and the distance was over 3,700 kilometers. The daily pace has been a good 86 kilometers, and at the same pace it would take just under four weeks to reach the remaining 3,300 kilometers to Miami.

At the beginning of June, the plan was to leave New York for London and be the first person to row back and forth across the Atlantic.

The sea was completely calm the previous couple of days, but a headwind was expected by Wednesday. However, a more serious concern than the slowdown was the electricity problems that started over the weekend.

“I have called the electrician in Finland and the British manufacturers. They said it was quite strange. The manufacturer said they need a break to think. I said you keep thinking, I’ll keep rowing,” Saario told HS via satellite phone on Tuesday.

Saario has had to remove the fuse during the day so that the devices don’t break down under too much voltage. For a big man, fiddling around in tight spaces is not his favorite activity, however.

“Yesterday, the fuse fell to the bottom of the cup when I tried to put it back. I fixed it with a piece of tape and was able to put it in place.”

One the problem with charging is that Saario does not know when to remove the fuse, because the meter sometimes shows zero volts, sometimes extremely high readings.

“I’m not sinking, but this is not nice. One more page in the book. Fortunately, the weather is good now, so you can enjoy it.”

Saario, who works as a firefighter, has had enough setbacks, and there have also been problems with the electricity at the beginning of the journey. The water generator, communication devices, and tracking and navigation devices work with electricity.

“I can steer the boat without electricity, but it’s quite difficult. I can find Suomenlinna to Lauttasaari with my eyes closed, but from Cuba to Miami is a bit different.”

The light on the compass no longer works, but otherwise it works without electricity. Likewise, drinking water can be made with a hand pump without electricity, but the end result is not as good as with an electric water making device. There may be more bacteria, which increases the risk of stomach disease.

The last few days have been cheered up by the first sighting of a whale. Saario says that the fin of the whale surfaced about 50 meters from the boat, but the animal had not come any closer, and the photos were not taken.

“It didn’t understand that I needed material for social media, but it gave me a good feeling. I also saw a school of small fish yesterday. Something 30 centimeters, i.e. small compared to a whale.”

The wind turning around on Wednesday means slower progress for Saario, possibly staying put or even moving backwards.

In order to avoid the latter, Saario uses a driving anchor, which he throws into the water when there is a headwind.

The driving anchor helps Jari Saario fight against the headwind.

The driving anchor is a parachute-like bag with a diameter of about two meters, which is thrown into the water 40–50 meters away from the boat on two ropes. The water flow is supposed to keep the boat in place with the help of the driving anchor despite the headwind.

“The driving anchor can even take the boat with the current in the right direction.”

Island says that in recent days he has eaten well, but slept poorly despite the calm weather. He thinks the weight has dropped by 10-15 kilos since the start.

“It feels like the muscles are leaving, but the lower abdomen remains.”

Saario is usually washed in the sea when cleaning the bottom of the boat, but in terms of hygiene, a rowing boat is not quite comparable to home conditions. When 43 days of the job have passed, Saario has no more clean shirts, but there are still other clothes to be found.

“Just yesterday I was thinking about changing the pants, there are still others going. I could consider changing the following, but I have to see if I feel good day by day.”

“There are still two pairs of underwear and socks. However, the socks don’t smell like anything anymore, I don’t know if my nose is used to it.”

The video of Saario cleaning the bottom of his boat was filmed at the end of January.