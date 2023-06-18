Rowing | Jari Saario tells why he is rowing across the Atlantic again in a boat that is too small – the messages from the fans were surprising

Firefighter Jari Saario plans to row across the Atlantic from Canada to Finland. He estimates that it will take about four months.

Cold and wet. Poorly slept nights and dry food for food. Extremely tough physical performance. Day after day. For four months.

When aggressive killer whales, almost ten-meter waves, merciless wind and strong sea currents are added to the equation, the fireman begins Jari Saarion the work of the following months to be described.

“It’s really going to be a really dreary trip, a nightmare,” says Saario in his native Lauttasaari, Helsinki.

Saario, 51, rowed from the Canary Islands across the Atlantic to Antigua at the beginning of the year, and now it’s his turn to travel across the North Atlantic. The return journey starts from the city of St. John’s in Newfoundland, Canada and ends in Helsinki.

The approximately 5,350 km round trip took a good two months. The journey is about 7,000 kilometers long, but the final mileage depends a lot on the conditions.

It is known that no other solo rower has ever rowed the route before.

Saario will fly to Canada on Sunday. The oars are supposed to be taken on Wednesday, when the boat is packed and the equipment checked. Saario expects to arrive in Finland between October and November.

Right at the start, however, the first place of danger is already hidden.

“You have to get away from the beach. A little tailwind would be needed for 2-3 days. The sailor who set out on a small sailboat had drifted on the cliffs in two days, and the boat broke.”

With these prospects, there is hardly any known wind, but no direct headwind either.

“Charlie said ‘you’re going from heaven to hell’. That’s exactly right,” says British rower Saario by Charlie Pitcher comparison of the southern and northern routes.

Those who followed Saario’s progress in the South Atlantic would hardly use Pitcher’s choice of words to describe the two-month stint. There were plenty of setbacks, from serious technical problems to incomplete instructions and extreme fatigue.

And now there is something much worse ahead.

Saario already has experience with demanding conditions, but while in the south you had to think about sunscreen and sleep, in the north there are different problems.

During the day the temperature is around eight degrees and at night four. There is no heater on the boat on the island. It means that equipment or clothes must not be dried.

“I try to keep a dry suit on all the time. However, it gets wet, so you have to wear wool that keeps you warm even when wet.”

“The cold makes me think more than the height of the wave and the winds.”

Island the task can be divided into 3–4 parts, of which the most challenging is at the beginning and the easiest at the end.

The first half of the Atlantic crossing offers a full range of different challenges. The first was getting off the beach without ending up on the rocks.

Next comes the strong currents and wind, which can take Saario far from the route, either to the north or to the south. In the north, Greenland awaits, and that’s where Saario “really doesn’t want to end up”.

This is what Saario looked like at the end of the previous job. He lets his beard grow even now, even if he doesn’t like it. “It can protect and warm a little.”

The waves can be ten meters high at their worst. It knows hard times for Saario’s “sup board” – as he calls his light and small boat.

In the worst case, Saario may have to spend several days in a cramped cabin like a wet rag in the drum of a washing machine.

And in order not to draw too beautiful a picture of the trip, we must also mention the killer whales. Whales weighing up to 10 tons can be very aggressive, and Sailboats have been the target of their attacks, especially in the North Atlantic.

“There are a lot of them right at the beginning, near the coast. They have broken up more sailboats at that end.”

The latter half of the Atlantic crossing is not quite as bad as the beginning, although the weather conditions are quite similar. Greenland has been left behind, and Britain is ahead. Ship traffic increases and killer whales decrease.

After passing Britain, it’s the North Sea’s turn. The worst is over, but Rowing for a good couple of months is felt both in the muscles and between the ears.

“There is a really sharp and high wave in the North Sea. That thousand kilometers will be quite a rough journey.”

After the North Sea, there is still a final stretch of about a thousand kilometers ahead. Saario has rowed from Copenhagen to Helsinki in 2019, so the route is familiar.

“There is usually a bit of a headwind in the Baltic Sea, but it doesn’t matter what comes. Even if it snows, you won’t feel it anywhere at that point.”

See also Survey What is a man's baby fever like? Answer the HS survey and tell us about your experiences Two tendons broke in the middle finger of the left hand just before the start of the last rowing job. “It’s on the hook for the rest of my life, but it’s a memory.”

In the snow however, rowing still has a long way to go. A more serious man walks the sunny beaches of Lauttasaari than at the end of last year. Of course, the mouth still turns into a wide smile, but the most demanding part of the long project also makes you think.

The boat is not what such extreme performance should be. The technical faults should have been fixed, but there is no full certainty. Despite promises, the boat manufacturer Rannoch has not kept Saario up to date.

The boat is seaworthy, but unfortunately small. Saario cannot sit in the cabin, and only the most important equipment can be carried. For example, food stocks must be replenished before turning to the Baltic Sea.

On top of all that, the smaller boat is not even faster than the normal – bigger – version of the R10 model, even though the boat was sold as such to Saario.

“That trip is not suicide, but the suffering is tenfold compared to the boat being as it should be.”

This is what Saario’s “sup board” looks like, as he calls his boat himself. Photo taken from the Canary Islands at the start of the first Atlantic crossing.

Saario ran into harsh realities already on the way to “paradise”, and now he has a much harder job ahead of him.

“It was good to make the trip, without it I wouldn’t be able to go on a trip like this. I know how the boat behaves and what I need myself. There is a confident feeling.”

A positive attitude is admirable. Of course, grieving wouldn’t help anything, but it would be easy to wallow in adversity. If you could get rid of every surprise, it certainly wouldn’t be worth going on the trip.

It was said, for example, that the boat would turn to the right by itself if it rolled in the wrong direction in the turbulence of the sea. However, this is not the case.

Saario is still not worried about the situation.

“I just jump with my body towards the upper corner of the berth, and the boat will turn.”

Saario says that he has received many messages from worried people on social media. The approach of the trip has been palpable at home, especially from the two daughters.

“There is a little tension present all the time. Everyone knows how demanding that north side is.”

Ferocious the rowing job eventually also ends up between the covers, because the writer Kati Pukki write a book about Saario. Regarding the book, Saario was asked if the book would be made even if Saario were to miss the trip.

“It would be an honor and my last wish”, was Saario’s answer.

“I’m not at all afraid to leave or that I’ll die there, but I’ve been wondering if the boat and equipment can handle that ride.”

Saario admits that he is most worried about the killer whale. You can better prepare for other challenges, even big ones.

“I think about whales the most. If they decide to come and bully, that’s a bit surprising.”

Humane, i.e. “only” about four-meter waves. That is Saario’s number one wish, along with avoiding whales. It would also be nice if the wind would sometimes blow in the right direction and the trip could include a few calm and sunny days.

Otherwise, the good sides of the trip are quickly listed: there is more daylight than on the southern route.

Is there anything to look forward to?

“No. The only thing is that after I’ve been building the project for so many years, the finale is finally starting.”

So what makes you go on a completely crazy-sounding job?

“That feels like a challenge of its own size. Now, on the way back, it brings an awful lot of extra fun, when I understand how much my project inspires people to do different things.”

Saario says that he thought that the rowing contract might inspire people to start a sports hobby, for example. However, that was not the case with the first part.

Instead of sports, messages came about everything else. Some people said that they had read Saario’s stories as a nighttime story to their children. Some stopped smoking or reduced their use of drugs.

“A lot of people have started studying for the entrance exams. They said that they could read if I could sit there in the boat.”

“I feel that my rowing has a bigger meaning than just challenging myself. I get a lot of strength from that.”

The video shows how easy it was in the South Atlantic in February. In the coming months, there will be clearly rougher sailing.

HS follows Saario’s rowing during the summer and autumn.