Thursday, September 7, 2023
Rowing | Jari Saario stepped ashore after more than 70 days of rowing – the Scots handed out a glass of red wine

September 6, 2023
Jari Saario’s rowing contract from Canada to Finland has reached the finish line for the first stage. He landed in Scotland on Tuesday evening.

Fireman Jari Saario made landfall for the first time after 75 days and more than 4,600 kilometers of rowing late Tuesday evening. The place is in Scotland along Loch Linnhe.

“I saw that there was a berth here, and there were people across the road. I got a glass of red wine and food was cooked for me on the sailboat. A Finnish woman who had lived in the area for years also came with a Finnish flag. He welcomed and told that other Finns will come to say hello to the brackets [Kaledonian kanavaan]”, Saario says over the phone.

“Yes, I already miss this kind of social life, even though I’m quite tired and can’t talk. I also already miss arriving in Finland.”

The first steps to the pier were a little shaky, but that’s no wonder after 75 days at sea.

“When you walk on land, it feels as if the ground is shaking all the time, but it’s not the same as in the Caribbean [soutu Kanarialta Antigualle alkuvuodesta]where the nervous system was so exhausted that I could barely stand up,” says Saario.

Saario had to already around this time to be in the Caledonian channel, but the counter currents have slowed down progress significantly. For example, it can take more than a week to arrive at Loch Ness, as it takes several days to progress through the channel locks alone.

In addition, there is a narrow section before the first locks of the channel, which is only accessible during high tide.

Next on the agenda is boat maintenance, such as repairing the rudder and washing the bottom of the boat, but he tries to leave as quickly as possible towards the canal.

“I’m looking forward to the locks of the Caledonian channel and Loch Ness”, says Saario and definitely assures that he will continue rowing all the way to Finland.

