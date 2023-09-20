Rowing | Jari Saario revealed the reason behind the wild rowing project: “I realized the value of the Finnish flag and independence”

Jari Saario is waiting for the winds to change so that crossing the North Sea would be possible.

Rowing Across the Atlantic and back. Alone. Hot and humid in the south, cold, even more humid in the North Atlantic, and seas that batter the boat like a piece of plastic.

That’s it in a nutshell Jari Saarion year 2023. At the beginning of the year, the firefighter from Helsinki rowed the southern route across the Atlantic, and he spent the summer and early autumn in the freezing conditions of the North Atlantic.

Many have asked the reason for the crazy-sounding job. Saario has spoken about a challenge of his own size and about doing something unprecedented. Encouraging others has also become part of the reason for the fight.

Now Saario tells what made him initially plan and finally carry out the wild weld as the first Finn.

The story starts from Saario’s childhood.

“My grandfather went to war as a volunteer and was wounded three times. As a little boy, we sat on them and ate grandma’s oatmeal cookies. I asked my grandfather why he has never told about the war”, says Saario by phone.

“He said he doesn’t talk about the war. He has been wounded and lost his youthful years. Everything has still been worth it when the Finnish flag is waving in the sky, and I get to grow up in such a country. I realized then what value the Finnish flag and independence have.”

In 2017, Saari’s patriotism rose to the surface when Sam Öhman failed in his attempt to row the southern route across the Atlantic. The news reached Saario.

“I told my wife that a Finn must go and do it because of the Finnish flag. He said I could do that.”

Six years – and many twists and turns – later, Saario has achieved his goal and crossed the Atlantic in both directions. Saario says that especially in rowing circles, his performance has attracted great attention.

“What we set out to get has now been taken care of. From now on, everyone is talking about the fact that the Finns are an incredibly tough people.”

Hard however, is not the same as stupid, that’s what Saario wants to underline.

He is currently in the village of Banff, Scotland, waiting for the wind to change. Although the Atlantic has been crossed, there is still a long way to go to Helsinki.

The first thing you should do is cross the North Sea. According to Saario’s estimate, there is only about five days’ worth of travel, but it doesn’t make sense to go into the current winds.

The winds blowing to the north would leave Saario with no chance of success.

“There, even the driving anchors would hardly prevent you from pressing north. Then you end up with a disaster and a rescue operation. You shouldn’t be stupid.”

Sailor Ari Huusela visited Jari Saario. "Huusela said that he came to get home by flying. Yes, he knows that I intend to try (rowing)", Saario said.

After crossing the North Sea, Saario believes that the rest of the trip will be successful. In good weather, the port of Helsinki could be seen in a month, in more difficult conditions in two.

At the moment, however, Saario can do nothing but wait. According to the weather forecast, at least for the next week. He calculates that the time to leave is about three weeks.

“After that, the North Sea starts getting so bad that I can’t cross.”

Although the so-called harbor death starts to strike, Saario does not complain. He hasn’t done it in the Atlantic wave, and it’s not time for it now either.

“Yes, this (waiting) is much easier at the platform.”