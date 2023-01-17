Rowing | Jari Saario received decisive help from a surprising party, and the boat was found – a wild job about to start

Saario, who works as a fireman, will row across the Atlantic in the next few days.

To the sea ice a firefighter in preparation Jari Saario has finally got his boat. His Danish coach played a decisive role in that Lasse Hansen and the hotel’s receptionist.

Saario is in the Canary Islands about to cross the Atlantic. He is supposed to be the first person to row back and forth across the Atlantic.

Saario first has to row about 7,000 kilometers to Miami and then another 6,000 kilometers return trip from New York to London. Both sections take well over a hundred days, but weather conditions affect the duration significantly.

According to the plan, Saario was supposed to be rowing by now, but the problems with getting the boat delayed the departure. The new target is Thursday.

Originally, Saario was supposed to receive his boat on Thursday of last week or on Friday at the latest. However, the boat was not found, and Saario was told that the problem was with customs. However, this was not the case.

“On Thursday, my wife and I were at the transport company’s terminal to find out about the matter. We were told that one person knows the situation and that customs is busy,” says Saario.

On Friday, the person in question no longer answered the phone, so the solution to the problem was postponed.

Lag was unfortunate not only because of the schedule but also because Saari’s coach Hansen came to Gran Canaria for the weekend. The purpose was to go through the boat’s equipment and check that the connections and other technology are working.

This remained a dream, but Hansen played a significant role in finding the boat.

“There was a German-speaking man at the hotel reception, and Lasse speaks German. Respa’s guy found out more in an hour than others in many days.”

“He found out the correct customs point, which was said to be no problem. He called the port of departure in Portugal, where he was told that the papers had been sent and there was no problem.”

It turned out that it was all down to one employee of the logistics company. He didn’t answer calls from Finnish numbers, so Danish Hansen picked up the phone and called.

“He answered that, and when it was explained that we had called the right customs point, everything was clear within an hour.”

Saario has not opened the plastic boat yet, so that nothing would be stolen before departure. All that was left on Tuesday was to take care of the last paperwork and go through the equipment and hardware.

It’s starting to get busy at the start, so that Saario can get on the water in good weather. There can be hurricanes in Miami in May, so it would be good to get ashore before then.

“With these prospects, I can make really good progress for a week, then freezing headwinds are coming.”

The dark clouds receded over Saario’s work, and the man will soon be on his way.

Island there have been enough setbacks of various degrees in the project, even though not even a meter has been rowed yet. In addition to the boat mix-up, weather and money have caused a few gray hairs.

The Canary Islands was the original starting point of the project, but it was changed along the way to Lagos, Portugal for cost reasons. However, Lagos was promised a headwind of 15 meters per second for almost the whole of December, so Saario decided to return to the original plan.

It also means an even more precise cost course.

“The trip will happen anyway, but money is really tight. Let’s see if we can afford to buy weather data for the return trip, or if we lick our fingers and get it up in the air,” Saario said last week.

Saario already said in the fall that he feels his mental capacity is one of his significant strengths. Even the latest twists and turns haven’t exactly raised the pulse.

“My expression doesn’t waver, I don’t get angry at anyone. You shouldn’t take these personally or get angry. This is like an adventure game, only with more challenges. You just have to keep a cool head, because you can’t influence everything.”