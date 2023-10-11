Rowing | Jari Saario received crushing sad news at the moment of his return home

Jari Saario’s family’s day was supposed to be happy, but it turned into deep sadness.

Ocean rower and a firefighter from Helsinki Jari Saario returned from his months-long odyssey Finally to Finland on Wednesday evening. The moment of return at the Helsinki–Vantaa airport was supposed to be full of joy and celebration, but it turned out differently.

Saario received the crushing sad news just an hour before his flight from Germany, where he ended his hard rowing career on Tuesday.

“It must have been a good feeling to come to my native Finland. The family had to be there. Our 7 year old dog Indy slept off. I’m sorry,” Saario said in a video interview with Sanoma, breaking into tears.

Indy was a chihuahua. Judging from the attached picture, a ship’s dog.

“Death came quite suddenly. My heart just failed me. Me and my family had to cry with happiness. Now let’s go home and cry with sadness. Indy reportedly took care of the family until I return.”

In the end, only Vihannespörssin was against Saariota on the field Kaj Vuorio, who gave the sea bear a warm hug. Vuorio offered Saario a ride home.

“It’s special that Kaitsun’s dog died today,” Saario revealed.

On the island has mixed feelings about his return. He rowed across the Atlantic, but the planned coming to Finland by boat was too late. Winter is coming.

However, he received a congratulatory message from the mountaineer Veikka from Gustafsson before boarding the return plane.

“Veikka communicated that he cannot rationally understand what I have done. It says that this must be a pretty big deal, what I’ve done. I don’t need to return to Finland in shame,” commented Saario.

According to Soutaja, in addition to feelings, thoughts are also confused.

“After living in a small rat trap on a boat for 180 days, and I was now in a hotel for the night, I couldn’t sleep, and I had a terrible headache. I missed his cabin. It’s really weird. A person gets used to everything,” Saario said.

Saario will jump on a ship with his family already on Friday to get his boat out of Germany.

“It’s good to be able to leave the house for the fall holiday trip.”

Saario hopes that the boat will be presented to the public in Finland later this year.