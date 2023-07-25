Rowing | Jari Saario prepares for a hurricane with a diving mask on his face in the middle of the Atlantic

Solo rower Jari Saario avoided last week’s storm, but from the end of the week the wind can rise to 30 meters per second in the North Atlantic.

“Although the lines are wet and the wind is coming, I wouldn’t want to stop Rowing at all. I wouldn’t even feel like sleeping at night”, solo rower Jari Saario cheers on Tuesday from the North Atlantic.

In the last few days, Saario has been able to row in the rain and heavy sea foam on his way from Canada to Finland, but still more kilometers have been added and the route has adapted to the plan. There has only been one sunny day in the past week, but much worse is to come.

A week ago Saario told HS, that he would soon be caught in a storm. In the end, it didn’t hit the target, but an ordeal even worse than the past storm will probably hit Saario on Thursday.

In the avoided storm, the wind speed could have been gusts of 25 meters per second. At the end of the week, Saario may be exposed to an even more violent wind, the speed of which can rise up to 30 meters per second.

“When the wind starts blowing so hard, it throws such a large amount of water with the wind that it’s like throwing a bucket at your face. I think Souda’s diving mask on his face,” says Saario.

In the storm the rower thinks about two things. First, in strong winds, he has to brake with the oars to keep the boat straight. Saario has to be careful that the composite oars don’t break under heavy pressure.

“They can break just like sticks in a hockey match,” Saario describes.

He has one spare oar with him. The boat couldn’t fit more.

If even one oar broke, it could make the long rest of the trip difficult. Before the start of the contract, Saario estimates that he will arrive in Finland at the turn of October or November.

The storm at the end of the week is unlikely to be the last he will face in the North Atlantic.

“If necessary, you just have to throw the anchor into the water and wait for the lightest winds and waves. I can’t pull all the oars across in the first storm.”

In addition to the oars, Saario is wondering if he can afford to rest at all.

“The wind is coming from approximately the right direction, so let it come. At night, I wonder: should I keep the boat at anchor or should I try to pull through the night and get as many miles as I can in the strong wind.”

Jari Saario plans to row in a storm with a diving mask on so that water does not get into his eyes.

On Wednesday Saario has rowed in the Atlantic for a total of 100 days this year. The return trip is almost five weeks behind.

Saario experienced one of the finest moments of his solo rowing last week. Saario heard a lot of whale breathing sounds and decided that he must see a whale right next to him.

“I put Käärijä’s Cha Cha Cha on full blast. I thought maybe music would bring them closer. I’ve noticed that when I sing here, the seagulls start singing along,” says Saario.

Cha Cha Cha seemed to work, because after the song Saario heard the voices coming closer. He sat for a while on the edge of the boat’s roof and tried to locate the strongest sounds.

“I could hear where they were coming from and I probably rowed in that direction for 20 full minutes. Then I saw many fins on the surface from time to time.”

Saario knew that he mustn’t scare the whale school and that the whales probably move in the same direction and don’t swim in circles. He had to row ahead of the flock.

“I rowed like crazy.”

Saario got a couple of hundred meters ahead of the whales. When they were a few dozen meters away, he raised his oars and stood still.

“They came right next to the boat and went under the boat again. Finally, they almost all surfaced at once. They must have seen that I made a big dune to see the whales.”