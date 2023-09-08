Rowing | Jari Saario got into the Caledonian channel – food was constantly being brought from the restaurant

Jari Saario has now rowed from Canada to Scotland on the Caledonian Channel.

Fireman Jari Saarion a new phase of the rowing project has now begun. He reached the first lock of the Caledonian Canal in Fort William, Scotland, early on Friday.

“There is no one else here. The water rises and I try to hold [ohjaus]by the strings. This is where the adventure begins again”, says Saario by phone.

Saario arrived at the head of the Caledonian Channel already on Thursday evening, but on Friday he waited a long time to enter the channel. First you had to wait for permission to enter the channel. When it got hot, you had to wait to get there.

Finally, the request to row to the lock came, and it had to be done quickly. In principle, the employees of the lock leave at 4 p.m., but Saario received the last “lock ride” of the day as a special service.

“I love Scots,” Saario says.

Before closing the waiting time for admission went well in hot weather.

“It’s probably closer to 30 degrees here and I only had core-tex pants and long shirts and sweaters. I went to ask a man if there was a bus connection from here to the city center, where I could buy shorts and a t-shirt from a clothing store. He replied that there is no need to leave. He went to get his car. I asked, Can I pay. The man answered: ‘Absolutely not,'” Saario said earlier on Friday.

Nor has Saario had to use the food on the boat, because the service has played with that as well.

“There is a restaurant near here, from which food is constantly brought to me. There are really friendly people here.”

Island left to row from Canada 78 days ago. More than 4,600 kilometers were rowed in the North Atlantic. The next days will be spent in the Caledonian Channel, along which there is, among other things, the Loch Ness lake. On Sunday, accessories will be brought to him from Finland, including a new sleeping bag, wet wipes and a hundred bars of chocolate.

After the channel, Saario heads to the North Sea and further towards Finland, where it will take at least another couple of months to arrive.