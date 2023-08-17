Rowing | Jari Saario got into a terrible situation in the Atlantic storm – even the stern was in danger of breaking loose

Jari Saario had to dive in the storm, because the driving anchor’s pull cord was caught in the rudder.

Fireman Jari Saarion the rowing business in the North Atlantic is currently in a pretty wild situation.

“There’s a nasty storm here. The boat is tossing around like crazy, the waves are absolutely freezing,” says Saario via satellite phone.

“I hold on to the sides of the boat with my feet and hands. I already hit my head once. Fortunately, nothing broke.”

The storm has been enough for a few days now. According to Saario’s estimate, the wind speed in a gust is at least 25 meters per second.

“At night, I have to wedge myself on one side of the boat, and all my clothes and bags on the other side, so that I don’t fly like a cannonball. When a wave hits, it feels like crashing a car.”

Although the water ripples along the deck of the boat, fortunately no water has gone into the cabin of the boat.

Before the current storm, the boat capsized seven times. The night before Thursday, the boat capsized again and has also flipped over on its side many times.

On Thursday, Saario had rowed for 56 days and had covered 3,537 kilometers. Due to the storm, the boat has mainly been at anchor, so during the beginning of the week, Saario has only progressed a good thirty kilometers.

In addition the night before thursday the boat started spinning strangely and going on its side. The driving anchor also behaved strangely.

“I went to have a look. The driving anchor’s pull cord had wrapped around the rudder.”

Saario tried to get the tow rope off the anchor with a cookie, but it didn’t work.

“I had to jump into the water and dive in this rough storm to untie the string. There it was in a knot [peräsimessä]. Naru had carved a seven centimeter gash into the rudder. Fortunately, it didn’t go away completely.”

Saario thought for a moment about going diving.

“This is a bit like a part of my dune [palomies ja pelastussukeltaja]. You just had to make sure the boat didn’t hit your head in such a way that you lost consciousness.”

Island is still attached to the driving anchor due to a heavy storm. He estimates that on Friday evening or at the latest on Saturday, Rowing will be possible again after the storm subsides.

“Now I can steer, but I almost didn’t go completely [peräsin] across. Steering would have been difficult in that case. We live in tight situations here,” Saario says and laughs a little.

Saario still has no certainty as to how badly the rudder was finally damaged.

Even though the storm is raging, Saario says that the mind is calm.

“Slowly waiting for the storm to calm down. Otherwise, it’s been a good feeling.”

Saario’s mood is also lifted by the fact that his number of followers on Instagram is constantly growing. On Monday there were 89,000 followers, on Thursday already 96,600.

“Won’t 100,000 go broke soon?”