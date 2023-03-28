Rowing | Jari Saario fought to the finish line of a wild rowing task at the borderlands of consciousness: “The harbor captain said it shouldn’t be possible”

Jari Saario got to Antigua after more than two months of rowing.

Fireman Jari Saario reached the finish line of his wild rowing task when he arrived in Antigua on Tuesday morning Finnish time.

Saario, 51, got land under his feet for the first time in more than two months after rowing the distance of about 5,350 kilometers across the Atlantic.

The job that started in Gran Canaria on January 23 came to a dramatic end. The island had rowed too low in relation to the island of Antigua, and he had to give everything he had to get there.

Saario told his Danish coach Lasse Hansen from the conversation on Monday. Headwinds blowing at 10 meters per second would have continued for another three days, so waiting would take Saario too far from the destination.

“Lasse said that you have to row, there is no other option,” says Saario.

During the previous four days, Saario had slept only a few hours in total, but resting was out of the question.

“Lasse said that ‘you will survive’. Then he just hung up.”

Hansen was right in the end, but Saario was allowed to push himself to the limit. The GPS tracking stopped working shortly before entering the port of Falmouth, and Saario does not have an exact idea of ​​how long the last wrinkle lasted.

“I just wanted to go. At some point it got blurry, I don’t remember anything. I just pulled and pulled.”

“Finally I got here, I stayed outside the port for a while and called my family that I survived.”

Hansen had called the port, and three people were going to meet Saario at the port. A medical helicopter was about to be called for the frail man, but Saario refused.

Jari Saariot was met at the port, and the man was escorted to the hotel.

Jari Saario got food at the hotel and was able to sleep. See also Weather | It will snow, sleet and rain on Monday - Driving weather is bad almost all over Finland

Saario was taken to a hotel, where the man got food and could sleep. In the morning, he headed to the port to take care of the paperwork for the boat.

“One port captain in his 60s said that it is impossible for you to survive there in that condition. He said that there must be an insane amount of power. According to him, it was an inhuman performance in that weather on that boat.”

Island the boat is in Falmouth harbor, and Saario was already planning to wash the boat. After that, the boat is packed and sent to London, where its electrical faults are repaired.

After that, the boat will be taken to New York, from where Saario is supposed to leave for London in June.

In Falmouth harbour, Saario’s boat stands out from the crowd.

“There are huge million-dollar yachts next door, and the gang came to talk about those boats. If you could find a main cooperation partner…”

See also Diseases | CNN: New York City declares public health emergency over monkeypox There are some handsome boats in Falmouth harbour.

“On the street, a merchant tried to sell a t-shirt and asked if I had come with the rowing boat. I’m already known in the villages, this is such a small place.”

On Tuesday, Saario had his long-awaited moment in the program next. For more than two months he has been eating dry food, but now a reward was waiting.

“Pizza or steak and Italian red wine.”

Correction on Tuesday 28.3. at 8:30 p.m.: It was previously written in the story that Saario is from Espoo. He is from Helsinki.