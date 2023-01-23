Rowing | Jari Saario finally got to start his wild rowing journey across the Atlantic

Saario rows from Gran Canaria to Miami and then from New York to London.

Fireman Jari Saario is finally rowing across the Atlantic towards Miami, USA. After many difficulties, Saario was able to leave Gran Canaria on Monday at 13:32.

Saario’s contact person Emmi Pärni messaged HS that Saario had announced on Sunday that he would leave on Monday, no matter what the situation.

By 4 p.m. on Monday, Saario had moved a little less than 13 kilometers at an average speed of 5.15 kilometers per hour.

In total, the departure was delayed for more than a week. Among other things, problems with the boat’s papers and satellite phones not working postponed the departure date.

“The latest pictures show a happy and smiling man. A tough-tempered, joyous and relieved man has left the port”. Pärni states.

The island has 7,000 kilometers to row to Miami. The return route of about 6,000 kilometers runs from New York to London. The trip in one direction takes roughly a hundred days, but the weather conditions have a big impact on the time.

If Saario succeeds in the wild rowing task, he will become the first person to have rowed across the Atlantic back and forth.

