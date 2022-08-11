Rowing | Eeva Karppinen straight to the semi-finals in the EC rowing in Munich

Kasper Hirvilamme’s competitions continue through collecting lots – “It’s semit or to the singing choir!”

I row The European Championship started with the Finns in Munich, Germany on Thursday. In the women’s unit Eeva Karppinen reached the semi-finals in a wonderful way. Karppinen, who rowed third in his heat, will next compete in the semi-finals, which will be rowed on Saturday.

“The European Championships are now open. This was the first tough competition this year. I just tried to ensure a direct continuation to the semi-finals and I succeeded in that,” rejoiced Karppinen in the Melonta-ja Rowing Association’s press release.

Coaching management was satisfied with Karppinen’s rowing. However, the weather conditions were not the best possible, as the headwind was heavy and in some places big Gusts disturbed the rowing.

“Very good rowing from Eeva after a long competition break, but there was also room for improvement. Eeva definitely got off to a good start, rowed clearly into the top three and at the end was able to slack off a bit”, expressed the coaching manager of the national rowing team Ilona Hiltunen.

Men’s of a competitor in a light unit Kasper Hirvilammen the work continues on Friday in the European Championship collection rounds.

Hirvilampi was fourth in the heats, and the man was disappointed after the race.

“Quite a meaningless bet. Strong wind and waves are not the best possible combo for us, when rowing skills are “raw”. Maybe I should have lightened the oar a bit for the race. My legs got shorter from the pull, and I couldn’t get any pressure in the pull. The pace, especially in the first 500 meters, was poor. The boat didn’t go anywhere today”, said a disappointed Hirvilampi.

“The game is now open and tomorrow is another chance. It’s a semit or a singing choir.”

The head of coaching is optimistic about the continuation of Hirvilammi.

“A little careful rowing in the first round from Kasper. Good chances to get to the next round from the collection round, so get there with a good drive”, reflected Hiltunen.