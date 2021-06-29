Almuñécar Town Hall and the Club Deportivo, Jábega Tropical Remo Club have entered into an accord to promote rowing using the jábega-type oared fishing vessel.

The idea was put forward by the First Councillor of La Herradura and the scheme will take place there.

TO Seine boat measures between seven and 14 meters long and 2.5m wide, weighing around a tonne. The larger ones had 15 oarsmen and the smaller ones – the only ones left in existence – have seven oarsmen.

“On the one side this arrangement promotes rowing and sailing as a sport amongst young people and those ‘not so young,’ and on the other it encourages respect for Nature and the Sea. Lastly, it helps to conserve the history behind traditional fishing methods , ”Explained First Counsel, Ruiz Joya.

The club will receive a grant of 3,150 euros and furthermore the Town Hall has ceded space to be used as a workshop to finish off the seine that they are building.

(News: Herradura, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)