Rowing | A startling message from Jari Saario from the middle of the Atlantic – the boat can even split in a storm

Solo rower Jari Saario barely has time to eat at the weekend when he gets caught in a heavy storm in the North Atlantic.

Jari Island will face the biggest challenge of his solo rowing so far in the Atlantic at the end of the week. He left to row from Canada to Finland in June and will arrive around the turn of October or November.

In the last days, there is a calm in the North Atlantic and Saario has progressed along a well-planned route. However, a storm will hit at the end of the week, where the wind may be gusting up to 25 meters per second.

“Yes, it’s just at sea, like the calm before the storm,” Saario mumbles into the satellite phone on Monday.

The worst storm will probably hit Saario at the weekend and last for about three days.

“Then we fight over whether the boat is seaworthy and whether I’m up to it.”

In the following days, Saario prepares for the weekend test. He makes sure that the rescue equipment is in the same backpack and plans how he can detach the life raft when the boat is upside down.

The boat can also start to leak or even crack if the hull cannot withstand storm waves.

If a wave happens to sweep over the boat just as Saario steps out, the wave can fill the entire cabin with water. Then the boat would turn over and only the rear part would support it on the surface.

If the boat turns the wrong way, Saario has to make sure he doesn’t hit his head on anything.

“If the boat turns over many times, you have to be super careful not to get tangled in the ropes and not to get the safety harness stuck anywhere. The knife must be on the belt at all times,” says Saario.

The worst on stormy days, Saario can hardly make coffee, cook or even eat. He plans to drink only cold water and eat as little as possible.

The fact that the boat’s automatic steering broke down at the beginning of the trip also adds its own spice to the storm. Saario steers the boat with the help of ropes.

Even on the eve of a storm, Saario can think positively. In previous interviews, he has wished for harder waves so that he could test himself.

“This is what I came here for. The kilometers can be amazing in a storm if I can keep the boat in control. It comes as a wave, luckily it doesn’t come against you.”

It also says something about the positivity of the soloist that Saariot is only upset by the fate of the Finnish flag in advance.

“In my opinion, it is the most important piece of equipment on a boat. It has to be removed, because if the boat throws many somersaults, the flagpole will break.”

Last last week Saario got a pleasant surprise when someone shouted the coordinates on the VHF radio. He has rowed most of the way in heavy fog and has seen no other ships.

Saario answered the radio, and the shouters turned out to be the Canadian Defense Forces.

“I said that I am rowing from Canada to Finland. They asked where my security ship was. I answered that I don’t have any security platform”, Saario repeats the conversation.

The defense forces were so impressed by the solo rower’s work that they organized a flyover for Saario.

“Those are a pretty rare treat, they aren’t made for anyone.”