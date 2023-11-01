Rowing | A new sport, which few have heard of, was accepted for the Olympics – “Cold shivers go even now”

Joel Naukkarinen is a World Cup medalist in a new Olympic sport. Coastal rowing requires explosive power, the ability to learn from changing conditions and teamwork.

Explosive sprint on the soft beach sand, a few steps in the water and get on the boat. And then ride the oars as much as you can. The less than three-minute rush culminates in the return to the shore and a new spurt with the muscles strengthened by lactic acids. Dash to the breaker waiting in the sand to stop the clock. Hands in the air for victory.

That summarizes the beach sprint of coastal rowing, which could become Finland’s new medal sport at the Summer Olympics. Coastal rowing was accepted as one of the new sports for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles on October 13.

What makes coastal rowing a potential medal sport is that Finland already has a World Cup medalist in the sport. Joel Naukkarinen took the World Championship bronze in the 2022 Games. He works in the Finnish Canoeing and Rowing Association in the coastal division, his area of ​​responsibility being national team activities.

“The week has passed quite nervously and enthusiastically. Cold shivers rose even now. This is such a rare thing even from a Finnish point of view. So rarely are new sports entered into the Olympics, in which there are top athletes from Finland,” says Naukkarinen.

“I don’t know how many Olympic medals have been budgeted for the Los Angeles Games, but yes, this affects those estimates.”

Naukkarinen has been competing in Olympic classes for ten years already. In indoor rowing, he holds the Finnish records of all 14 distances and numerous World Cup medals. He has more than 160 Finnish championship medals in different rowing forms.

Nosy is not about to leave track rowing, but coastal will continue to ride alongside it even more strongly in the future.

“At Coastal, what appeals above all is the fast pace, surprise, intensity and adrenaline produced by the rush. There is so much activity in 2–3 minutes that the sense of time is distorted.”

“This requires much more versatile skills than track rowing. In track rowing, aerobic endurance is emphasized, in coastal there are many anaerobic sections. It requires speed and various more acrobatic performances.”

The competition starts with a run in soft beach sand.

Yes, even though the execution is multi-stage as described earlier, there are still numerous details hidden under the surface that can decide the result.

As the name suggests, coastal rowing’s beach Sprint takes place near the beach. The conditions change depending on the competition venue, and sometimes significantly even during the same competition. Naukkarinen says that, for example, at last year’s World Championships, the tide moved the water line 60 meters in the last hour. In addition, currents and wind shape waves.

In the competitions, time trials are first rowed individually, the best eight of which advance to the next round. The others will row a second time, and the eight fastest will still make it to the top 16 playoffs. Pairs are formed so that the fastest of the first heats meets the slowest of the second heat, the runner-up the second slowest of the second heat, and so on.

Semi-finals, semi-finals and medal fights are rowed within an hour.

“How you learn between starts and know how to rhythm rowing to sailing makes a surprisingly big difference.”

The rower waits for the start command alone, but the team, i.e. the boat handlers, have their own part in the whole.

The races are rowed with shared boats, and the team only gets to handle the boat approximately 2.5–3.5 minutes before the start, after the competitor directly preceding has landed. During that time, the rails of the bench must be cleaned of sand and seawater so that the bench can slide. A bench with the correct height and angle is attached to the rails.

The boat is emptied of water, and the oar locks are cleaned. Your own oars are put in place. The oars are adjusted to the optimum size estimated for the conditions. The distance of the footrest is adjusted, as well as possibly the height of the footrest and the size of the shoe on the footrest.

“The operation resembles a formula pit. Many people make mistakes in it that affect their rowing performance. The rower has time to help with pit work for the first 1.5 minutes. After that, when you move to the starting line, you can sigh that all you have to do now is row.”

The competitor also instructs his team where he wants the boat to be placed in relation to the breaking line of the wave. The pace and the length of the harvest must also be agreed upon and practiced in advance. In difficult circumstances, the importance of details is highlighted.

Performance is teamwork, and a smooth start requires helping hands. See also Associations of judges and delegates stand in support of Moro

Good you should also check that the bench is intact and properly closed. Naukkarinen noticed that at this year’s World Championships, both in singles and in doubles together with his spouse Iida Niemen with.

“The seat damaged by the previous competitor was replaced before the start, but when I got on the boat in the race, Iida’s seat did not stay in place. The parts that attach the bench to the rails were broken in the replaced bench. If we had had time to check and react, we would have gotten a new bench, now it’s our fault.”

In the singles, the defense of the World Championship bronze was interrupted in the quarterfinals.

“It was rough sailing. I went over the edge of the wave, causing the bow to drop and the rower to drop behind. I fell straight onto the bench, but it was defective and got twisted off.”

“I hadn’t gotten a rhythmic stroke in relation to sailing. With that, I could have gotten a reduced risk.”

Boat the handlers’ work does not end when the rower is on board and the boat is in motion. The competitor rows backwards, so the flashing of the stringing buoys slows down the performance. The rower is guided from the shore by hand signals.

The distance to be rowed is about 500 meters, and there are two buoys to be strung before the halfway turn. In slalom, you can – and sometimes you have to – take risks, but they can also backfire heavily.

The fastest way to get through the task is to row as straight as possible. In rough seas, however, there is a problem with this. It becomes difficult to keep the direction, and in addition, the waves may move the buoy at just the wrong moment, ruining the race.

“The waves can be so high that you can’t see the next buoy. If you go around the wrong side of the buoy, you get a 30-second time penalty.”

“ “It’s surprisingly difficult to switch from welding to running when it’s happening in motion.”

The rowing distance is about 500 meters, but the tide can significantly affect the rowing distance.

In connection with beaching, you will see bumps that can cost you a profit.

In half in between, we round the last buoy and head back towards the shore. Braking from full speed and re-accelerating to full speed requires brute force.

Naukkarinen gets the strength required for an anchor turn like a handbrake turn from the gym.

“I train with a one-arm bench press. My record is 54 kilos, but I can lift 150 kilos with two hands.”

When the boat has been brought up to speed again and the shore is approaching, the number of strokes remaining is shouted to the competitor. The purpose is to make the transition from welding to running as smooth as possible. Stumbling can cost you a further place if there is not enough distance in the rowing section.

“Computing is one of the most typical mistakes. It’s surprisingly hard to switch from welding to running when it’s happening in motion.”

“There are about as many rear camera solutions as there are big differences. The more demanding the conditions, the more big differences.”

The Los Angeles Games are still almost five years away. Naukkarinen still can’t say if he should specialize in coastal and at what stage. In terms of training, the sports complement each other, and you don’t have to fear storms either.

“On such a day, you can get the highest quality coastal exercises, when you are advised to avoid moving in sea areas.”

A sprint in the sand concludes the competition performance. Coastal rowing The fastest growing form of rowing in the world according to the International Rowing Federation. A record number of participants at the World Championships. Each country could enter one boat crew, there were 187 boat crews from 39 different countries. A little more countries in the World Championships in track rowing. The most competitive boat classes: 46 boats in the men’s unit in track rowing, 35 boats in coastal. Boat: “The Coastal boat is really slow, but in the right conditions can go faster than track rowing boats, even men’s eights. Depending on the conditions, you can go 10 km/h in one direction and 30 km/h in the other.”

