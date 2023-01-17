In the series ‘Antics of the bad girl’, based on the novel by Mario Vargas Llosa, the Peruvian Rowi Prieto plays Fat Paul. He applied to the casting from Argentina, country to which he had moved to study film script and to which he traveled convinced that it was “difficult to get” characters in Peru. “I have a very specific profile, I am a chubby blond… and there is not much to act on. I said: ‘Before I’m chasing castings, I’m leaving.

Prieto (29), a student of Alberto Ísola and Roberto Ángeles, applied for the ViX+ series on the advice of actress Alexandra Graña. “I’m going to break the illusions, but not only (no longer) I wanted to dedicate myself to acting, but I wanted a master’s degree in something quite far from the art (smile). Especially for the last two years that we are having in Peru, ”she tells us by phone. “If you are alone actor, you lack tools to survive.”

In Lima, he performed in Cielo abierto, the play starring Alberto Isola Y Wendy Vasquez, but he says that, despite “having privileges”, he traveled shortly after. “That was the only great montage I did. My mother (Sara Silva) is an actress and was a producer of TV, and I knew the people who could give me work. But this is not like Engineering where you go and apply for a job, this does not depend on the artists and there is not always room for everyone”.

He jokes that economics was still “hell.” After finishing his degree, he will travel to Mexico, a country where other Peruvians like Nidia Bermejo “Argentina is a constant apocalypse, but I could study and work; in Peru it would be more expensive. It’s not easy, but I was privileged to have a family that can help me. In Mexico I told them that in Lima it is not uncommon to sleep in an armchair while you are recording. Everyone there has a camper, so don’t record. It is another mentality and other laws”.

—As for the script, what did you think of the version of the Nobel novel?

—The work that María Lopez Castaño has done is an absolute challenge. While I was reading the script, she said: ‘I don’t know if she would have the ‘ovaries’ of this woman to handle such an important book, it’s admirable.’ Of course, the book is tremendously sexist, from 2006, written by a 60-year-old man, we couldn’t expect it to have a feminist perspective either. The story was not changed, but “the bad girl” has a voice that matters, she is not there to orbit Ricardo’s character. There are two protagonists.

—How would you describe Paul, chef and revolutionary?

—When I read it, I thought they were wrong, because the description said that he was a happy fat guy, with an eternal smile, nice, that he was the comical friend, but the texts were from a revolutionary leader. I reread the book and realized that he was like that, and I looked for the way in which these two radical sides could coexist. From the beginning I decided that he was not going to raise his voice, and he does not carry weapons; for example, we decided that with the director. I thought that he is willing to die for what he believes in, but not to kill. Also, luckily, we did not use the word “terrorism”, this revolution that could have turned into terrorism was treated very carefully.

—And what did you think of Vargas Llosa’s literature?

—You saw that among Peruvians we always get into it, right? At some point I thought that he was one more, one of the sacred cows of literature. But now I think that this radical change is very much from Vargas Llosa. He recently separated. He is an 80 year old man! Really, he is not afraid of change and that is seen in his characters, none of them are afraid and they change countries without problems. I had to work on that, and it’s going to sound ungrateful, but there was a moment in the selection process when they told me: ‘travel to Mexico’, and I said: why?! (laughs). I had to believe the character of the adventure.