Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/16/2024 – 18:16

Brazilian rowing guaranteed two places in the next edition of the Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris. This Saturday morning (16), Beatriz Tavares and Lucas Verthein triumphed in the single sculls at the Pre-Olympic of the Americas, held at the Lagoa Remo stadium, in Rio de Janeiro.

“It was great to win at home, because I always lost when I participated in international competitions here. I thought about stopping rowing many times, as I never imagined that I would actually compete in the Olympics. Therefore, I made an agreement with myself for today that my only option would be to win, and it worked”, declared Beatriz, who completed the 2,000 meter course in a time of 8min13s54.

Related news: BEATRIZ TAVARES AND LUCAS VERTHEIN ARE CLASSIFIED FOR THE PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES! The two won their tests in the Pre-Olympic Single Sculpture and guaranteed their place in the competition. THERE IS NO WAY, BRAZIL IS VERY WELL REPRESENTED IN ROWING! ‍♀️ #TimeBrasil #Rowing pic.twitter.com/Ccc8bo6c2j — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) March 16, 2024

The gold medalist at the Pan American Games in Santiago (Chile) Lucas Verthein, who won the men's single sculls event with a time of 7min24s52, celebrated his place in the Paris Games: “It's a huge happiness to be able to represent Brazil at the Games Olympics and I will do my best to fight for a medal. The goal is to focus on improving technical and physiological details. I still have a lot to improve and I would be worried if I finished this competition with nothing to improve on. I’m only 25 years old and I want to go much further, helping to make rowing popular again, as it was in the 1980s.”

Rowers from the Americas still have one more opportunity to qualify for the Paris Games, as between May 19 and 21, in Lucerne (Switzerland), the world qualifier will be held, which distributes two places in each of the events that comprise the Olympics program.