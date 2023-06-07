Row Zero has hit the headlines in recent days: as a guest area at Rammstein concerts, through which women were apparently specifically recruited. What’s it all about?

Frankfurt – Since the start of their European tour on May 22, not only Rammstein and especially frontman Till Lindemann have been in the headlines, but also the so-called “Row Zero” is in focus. Recently, a 21-year-old YouTuber reported on terrible backstage experiences at the Rammstein concert. In her 37-minute video, the influencer Kayla Shyx describes how she was specifically cast for the “Row Zero”, the Rammstein show. She reports “bad things” that happened to her and other women and girls from “Series Zero” during and after Rammstein concerts.

What is Row Zero? And what is said to have happened in the mysterious room at Rammstein concerts

The allegations against Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann weigh heavily. In late May, an Irish woman tweeted how she was said to have been drugged at a Rammstein concert backstage party. The next day she woke up with severe bruises all over her body and couldn’t remember anything.

Since then, an intense debate has erupted: over abuse of power, the power divide between celebrated rock stars and devoted, usually female and often very young, fans – as well as a mysterious system called “Row Zero”. A system that gives “chosen” women access to backstage pre- and after-parties, but also – if the numerous reports are to be believed – has the potential to get into very awkward situations. According to some women, sexual acts are said to have occurred, among other things.

What is the “Row Zero” at the Rammstein shows?

The “Row Zero” refers to a separate area directly in front of the stage at Rammstein concerts. The principle: the tickets for this “exclusive” zone cannot be bought, you have to be invited to do so. Reports suggest that only women are recruited for this. Shelby Lynn, who started the discussion about Rammstein concerts a week ago, was also invited to “Row Zero”.

This is how the “Row Zero” system really worked at Rammstein concerts

According to consistent reports from various women, it was not the musicians who chose the fans for the “Row Zero” at Rammstein concerts. The girls were recruited weeks in advance by a “casting director” via various social media channels.

Alena Makeeva: Who is the woman who organizes “Row Zero” at Rammstein?

Media reports describe that “Casting Director” Alena Makeeva played a key role in the systematic recruiting and casting of women for the so-called “Row Zero,” from which women were allegedly paraded backstage to the band’s singer. The presumption of innocence applies to Lindemann, the band and the employee Makeeva. But the Rammstein allegations are making waves, Alena Makeeva has since been released.

Will there be a “Row Zero” at the Rammstein concerts in Munich in 2023?

From Wednesday (June 7th) four Rammstein concerts are planned in Munich this week. In the course of the escalation of the Rammstein case, the concert organizer has now also reacted and pulled the rip cord. Like the ones, among others Southgerman newspaper reported, the Propeller Music & Event GmbH decided, after consultation, that there will be neither a “Row Zero” nor after parties at the concerts in Munich. In doing so, the company anticipated potential regulatory requirements.

By the way: this described “targeted recruitment” at concerts of (mostly young) women for sex is often carried out by the managers for the male acts and is a fairly common thing in the pop, rock & German rap scene #Rammstein #Lindemann #Me too — Dr.in Reyhan Şahin (@LadyBitchRay1) June 2, 2023

“Row Zero” – insider explains: Rammstein is not an isolated case

The systematic recruitment of women into Row Zero has shocked many. It shouldn’t be an isolated case in the rock industry. Activist and cultural scholar Reyhan Şahin, also known as Lady Bitch Ray, tweeted: “Targeted recruitment of (mostly young) women for sex at concerts is often carried out by the managers of male artists and is a fairly common thing in pop music. , rock & German rap scene.”

Fansale: How to return Rammstein tickets?

The serious allegations do not leave the supporters cold either, fans hand in their tickets in droves, and the mocking posts on Twitter are piling up. But getting rid of tickets for a Rammstein concert is not that easy. The MCT agency, which is responsible for selling Rammstein tickets, has ruled out taking back the concert tickets. You still have the option of reselling the tickets on Eventim’s FanSale page.

lol #Rammstein Tickets in the fansale for Munich pic.twitter.com/IDfJXDFjYr — Claudia Sommer (@csommer) June 6, 2023

However, this is associated with some effort, since the cards were sold personalized. In order to guarantee trouble-free entry with the tickets, tickets that were resold on FanSale would have to be re-personalized.

“Row Zero” allegations against Rammstein: Till Lindemann draws consequences

How things will continue with Rammstein and “Row Zero” is open. Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has already drawn the first conclusions. After serious allegations of sexual violence and abuse of power, the Rammstein singer deleted his Instagram profile, which was recently followed by around 1.3 million people. The comment function on the band’s YouTube channel is also currently disabled.

