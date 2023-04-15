Rovio | Wall Street Journal: Sega is about to buy Rovio for about a billion dollars

The trade negotiations could possibly take place as early as next week.

Japanese video game giant Sega is about to buy the Finnish Rovio for about one billion dollars, or about 900 million euros, says a US newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

Sega could reach an agreement on the sale of the game company known for its mobile games as early as next week, if the trade negotiations do not fall apart or be prolonged, sources familiar with the matter tell the newspaper.

Rovio is known for the groundbreaking Angry Birds game released in 2009, which has since spawned sequels and, among other things, two films and various theme parks.

Stake started a strategic survey in February, as part of which the gaming house has held preliminary discussions with various parties. The company said last month that it had suspended discussions with potential buyer Playtika.

In January, the Israeli gaming company made a non-binding purchase offer for Rovio at a price of 9.05 euros per share. The value of the offer was more than 680 million euros.

According to the analysis company Inderes, the end of negotiations with Playtika did not come as a surprise. Inderes did not find the offered price attractive enough, considering Playtika’s bad reputation as a buyer.

According to the marketing research company Newzoo, the consumption related to mobile games decreased by 6.4 percent worldwide last year to 92.2 billion dollars, or about 83.1 billion euros, writes the Wall Street Journal.

Despite this, sales of mobile games account for about half of all game sales, while the remaining share is divided between console and computer games.