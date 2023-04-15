Sunday, April 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rovio | Wall Street Journal: Sega is about to buy Rovio for about a billion dollars

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Rovio | Wall Street Journal: Sega is about to buy Rovio for about a billion dollars

The trade negotiations could possibly take place as early as next week.

Japanese video game giant Sega is about to buy the Finnish Rovio for about one billion dollars, or about 900 million euros, says a US newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

Sega could reach an agreement on the sale of the game company known for its mobile games as early as next week, if the trade negotiations do not fall apart or be prolonged, sources familiar with the matter tell the newspaper.

Rovio is known for the groundbreaking Angry Birds game released in 2009, which has since spawned sequels and, among other things, two films and various theme parks.

Stake started a strategic survey in February, as part of which the gaming house has held preliminary discussions with various parties. The company said last month that it had suspended discussions with potential buyer Playtika.

In January, the Israeli gaming company made a non-binding purchase offer for Rovio at a price of 9.05 euros per share. The value of the offer was more than 680 million euros.

See also  Interim reports Terrafame collects profits from electric car boom - State mining company backs nearly EUR 14 million in operating profits in the first half of the year

According to the analysis company Inderes, the end of negotiations with Playtika did not come as a surprise. Inderes did not find the offered price attractive enough, considering Playtika’s bad reputation as a buyer.

According to the marketing research company Newzoo, the consumption related to mobile games decreased by 6.4 percent worldwide last year to 92.2 billion dollars, or about 83.1 billion euros, writes the Wall Street Journal.

Despite this, sales of mobile games account for about half of all game sales, while the remaining share is divided between console and computer games.

#Rovio #Wall #Street #Journal #Sega #buy #Rovio #billion #dollars

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Syria and the Palestinian issue are the most prominent axes of the Jeddah consultative meeting

Syria and the Palestinian issue are the most prominent axes of the Jeddah consultative meeting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result