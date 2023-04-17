Rovio purchase offer | The sale of Rovio would combine two familiar brands – “We have a very positive feeling”

January The tension about the fate of the game company Rovio, which started in the middle, is about to be resolved. Japanese company Sega Sammy submitted a bid for Rovio’s shares, and Rovio’s board of directors recommends a sale to shareholders.

If realized, the deal would also be a matter of the union of two iconic and long-lived gaming brands.

Rovio is known for its Angry Birds. Sega’s strongest brand in games and the entertainment industry is the blue hedgehog character Sonic the Hedgehog. Like Angry Birds, it has been harnessed not only for games but also for movies and related products.

“Here, there is a clear desire to make use of the know-how that Rovio and Sega have on both sides. We have a lot in common, such as iconic brands and a culture where they have taken care of their own brands just like us,” says Rovio’s chairman of the board Kim Ignatius For Helsingin Sanomat.

Kim Ignatius, chairman of Rovio’s board

Sega is the world’s 15th largest game company and particularly strong in Asia and the game console market. Instead, its foothold in mobile games or in Western countries has been weaker.

The head of Sega Haruki Satomi commented in the announcement that he now sees opportunities especially in the mobile game market.

“Sega’s long-term goal has been to accelerate its expansion in this area,” commented Satomi.

He says that he is convinced that by combining the brands, characters, fan base and corporate culture of both companies, synergy benefits will arise.

In that sense, Sega isn’t buying Rovio just for its Angry Birds game brand. With the help of Rovio, Sega can expand in Europe and the United States and gain world-class know-how in making mobile games.

Sega CEO Haruki Satomi posed next to a Sonic the Hedgehog character in Los Angeles in January 2020.

Sega offers a price of 9.25 euros per share for Rovio’s shares. The total value of the offer is approximately EUR 706 million.

It is slightly better than the offer of 9.05 euros per share presented by Israeli Playtika in January. Rovio didn’t get much more money on the table.

The offer is about 19 percent higher than the value of Rovio’s share at Friday’s closing price. Compared to the beginning of January, however, there is a premium of about 63 percent, Kim Ignatius emphasizes.

Sega is releasing its more detailed offer document in early May. The acquisition is expected to be confirmed by the beginning of July.

At this stage, according to Ignatius, it is impossible to comment on practical issues such as how Rovio would remain as an independent part of Sega if the deal is completed.

“We are feeling very positive and we hope to see this transaction through to completion,” says Ignatius.

Gaming company Rovio’s Marketing Director Peter Vesterbacka (left) at the opening of the company’s office in Shanghai with the then European and Foreign Trade Minister Alexander Stubb (right) in October 2011.

Offer is good for the shareholders, the Inderes analyst estimates Atte Riikola.

According to him, Rovio’s growth prospects have also been priced to some extent in the offer. Sega’s offer is about 14 times Rovio’s operating profit. It is a good level in relation to the market situation of the mobile gaming industry at the moment.

The year 2022 was difficult for the entire industry, as the boom in the gaming industry during the corona pandemic has now evaporated. Apple’s restriction on the sharing of so-called IDFA data also causes difficulties for many game companies. It has made it even more difficult to target advertising and made it difficult to acquire new players.

Last year, the mobile game market declined for the first time ever.

“However, Rovio has had a fairly stable growth outlook. Rovio had such a strong financial position that it was not forced to sell,” says Riikola.

However, after Playtika’s offer in January, Rovio’s board should have shown a strong vision of how it is able to create more value for shareholders by remaining an independent company.

Segan however, the shareholders did not see the acquisition as positively. The value of the company’s shares fell by 4.2 percent on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday.

“Angry Birds is known all over the world. But the brand has passed its prime. I think the investors were disappointed by spending 700 million euros on this”, founder of Kantan Games, a consulting company specializing in the Japanese game market My cousin Toto assessed to Reuters.

Angry Birds game characters have also appeared in their own films.

Sega was not on the list of possible buyer candidates, which analyst Riikola has also circulated publicly in recent months.

“On paper, it looks like a really good buyer. And if you compare it to Playtika, it seems like a much softer owner,” says Riikola.

After Playtika’s offer, the company started a strategic analysis of purchase offers for the company.

About casino games the Israeli-based Playtika closed the Serious game studio it bought in Finland less than three years after the sale. About 120 employees were laid off.

At the time, both Nordea and Inderes estimated that selling Rovio to Playtika was unlikely, because the Israeli company has a questionable reputation in Finland.

Director of the gaming industry organization Neogames KooPee Hiltunen also considers Sega a significantly more pleasant buyer.

“You can justifiably say that Sega’s motives for the acquisition are different. Playtika’s operating model seems to be to buy game brands and transfer their development work elsewhere. It was a realistic threat that in its hands the same thing would have happened to Rovio as it did to Seriously,” says Hiltunen.

Instead, Sega may genuinely need Rovio’s know-how and a foothold in the western market.

“It is not a far-fetched idea that Rovio, for example, would continue to make its own games, but would also develop Sega games for mobile platforms,” ​​commented Hiltunen.

In the same way, Sega can help the expansion of Angry Birds into console and computer games.

Stake has not commented on assessments related to Playtika’s operating methods and culture, and Ignatius is not doing so now either.

“It has been a discussion in the media, and we have not had to take a position on it. In the end, during the process, it happened that Playtika was no longer involved in the final meters”, states Ignatius.

Rovio announced at the end of March that the discussions with potential buyer Playtika have ended.

“Of course, we are satisfied that we have found a solution that seems to be good for Rovio and the residents of Rovio, when we think about growing the business in the future and increasing the value of the company,” says Ignatius now.

“Based on what Sega has publicly commented on, there is a genuine appreciation for Rovio’s expertise.”

Rovio since its listing on the stock exchange in 2017, tie has not been the kind of success story that investors were promised.

Rovio’s market value right after the IPO was no less than 896 million euros. At the time, it was sold to investors as a tough growth story. When it didn’t materialize, many investors were disappointed. It left its mark on the company for a long time.

However, current Rovio cannot be directly compared to the time of listing. The market situation was different, and the company was sold at the time of listing as a strong growth story. Shortly after the listing, the company’s share price collapsed – and investors swallowed their disappointment.

However, according to Riikola, Rovio has emerged as a stable cash flow producer over the years.

“If you were involved in the listing as an investor, the whole sky will of course be a disappointment. However, this is now a reasonably good decision for it”, Riikola assesses.

An Angry Birds character in front of Rovio’s headquarters in Espoo on Monday.

Last years Rovio’s turnover has stagnated. In 2017, the company’s turnover was EUR 297 million and in 2021 it was EUR 286 million.

Rovio’s biggest games were released in the summer of 2015 Angry Birds 2 and the one published in January 2019 Angry Birds Dream Blastt.

Started as managing director in January 2021 Alexandre Pelletier-Normand however, the company has started a new growth gear. Rovio has invested, among other things, in establishing new gaming teams in Canada and Barcelona, ​​and has grown through acquisitions.

Yet at the beginning of last year, there were three domestic gambling houses on the Helsinki stock exchange, which were listed around the same time in 2017.

In March 2022, the streaming giant Netflix made a purchase offer for Next Games, and it was delisted from the stock market through the acquisition. Now the same is happening to Rovio. With that, Remedy is about to remain on the stock exchange.

“I would think that Remedy will remain independent for at least this strategic period and the next few years,” says Riikola.