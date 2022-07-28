A leg was found then, in the course of the afternoon, in some bags used for waste, the head, arms and trunk were found

Macabre discovery at the gates of Rovigo. The body of a man torn to pieces was found in Villanova del Ghebbo, in the province of Rovigo, along via Casaria, near a lock on the Adigetto river used for the collection of waste carried by the current.

As the Rovigo news website reports online, it all started this morning, when around 8 a leg was found by the staff of the Reclamation Consortium who immediately called the carabinieri. During the afternoon, the head, arms and trunk were found inside some bags used for waste.

Research is underway by the firefighters and carabinieri who will have to establish the identity of the victim. He investigates for murder. The coroner will need to clarify how long the body has been in the water. “From the first results it would be days, perhaps a few weeks”, reads the site.