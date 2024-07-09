There are questions that can mark a life. Here is one: what do you want to be when you grow up? It applies to children and it applies to companies. The López-Belmonte family, which has controlled the pharmaceutical company Rovi (55% of the capital, valued on the stock market at 2,541 million euros) since 1951, has hired the specialists at Lazard Asesores Financieros to answer the question. Not just any answer will do. It has to please investors to keep the share price at its current highs and it has to paint a horizon of stability, beyond the sawtooth problems that the sale of vaccines against Covid-19 represents.

“A comprehensive strategic review” is underway, say company sources. The company’s president and director, Juan López-Belmonte Encina, outlined some of the plan at the last shareholders’ meeting: internationalisation of the activity and development of new drugs. This requires money. Lots of it, and fresh money. There is a special card in the deck that Lazard is playing: the possible partial sale of the division that manufactures drugs for third parties. A source of profits with an estimated value of between 3.1 and 3.7 billion.

The company has eight manufacturing plants and a ninth under construction. Of the nine, three are dedicated to manufacturing products for third parties; two of them (Madrid and San Sebastián de los Reyes) manufacture injectables; the third (Alcalá de Henares) manufactures tablets and sachets. It is a real treat because the manufacturing business for third parties is the most profitable of the group. The list of funds interested in the possible purchase is long. In fact, practically all those who know the business are there: Advent International, Cinven, Hellman&Friedman, KKR, PAI Partners, Permira or TA Associates. But details are missing. Some analyses (such as Bankinter) express certain reservations about the valuations because there is a lack of detail about the specific assets for sale and, in addition, it is not clear whether the manufacture of medicines that Rovi produces and sells under license is included in the operation. This uncertainty could affect the final price of the transaction.

The investor interest is justified. Rovi’s three factories dedicated to “contract development and manufacturing” (CDMO) are the heart of a business that has grown exponentially in the last five years due to the agreement to manufacture vaccines with the biotechnology giant Moderna. The contract, valid until 2032, increased the Spanish laboratory’s turnover. Manufacturing for third parties – especially for Moderna – went from 65.6 million in 2019 to 403.5 million in 2023. As a percentage of total sales, the jump in the area for third parties was spectacular: from 17.2% to 49.3%. Almost as much as the revaluation of the shares on the Stock Market, more than 300% in the five-year period. “Rovi,” Renta 4 analyses point out, “is characterized by recurrently exceeding its initial estimates.”

The company’s progress rests on three pillars: the vaccine manufacturing agreement with Moderna; its own technology and the development of promising drugs. Maintaining and securing the main lines is not cheap, even if margins increase. Rovi is in the midst of launching new drugs and that entails marketing, personnel and R&D expenses. But it is forced to step on the gas. The company is particularly confident in a drug against schizophrenia, Risperidone, which has a green light in Europe under the brand name Okedi and in the US under the brand name Risvan.

“We expect that Risperidone, due to its differential characteristics, will reach potential sales of between 200 and 300 million euros. [anuales] globally in the coming years and become a relevant player in the field of long-acting injectables for the treatment of schizophrenia in the world,” explains the company. Numbers: schizophrenia, according to medical estimates, affects 1% of the world’s population. The laboratories have another strong point: the technology of the ISM platform, which uses long-acting injectables to replace the discomfort of the daily pill with a single prick. Rovi relies on this technology so that Risperidone sales grow exponentially in the coming years. “We expect to more than double the manufacturing capacity of pre-filled syringes compared to 2022, reaching a capacity of between 450 and 500 million syringes in 2024, and increase the manufacturing capacity of vials by 50%, up to 120 million,” they specify in the company.

The company is cautious. In 2023, operating profit (EBITDA) fell by 12% to €244.5 million, and net profit, €170 million, fell by 15%. In 2024, Rovi expects operating income to fall by between 1% and 10% compared to 2023. These are the consequences of a significant increase in general costs after a year of strong cost containment such as 2023. But the final results depend on how the coronavirus vaccination campaigns go. In 2023, few vaccines were administered. Fewer vaccines, fewer sales. In the first quarter, operating income fell by 25% to €151 million. But, as the company maintains, “the low vaccination ratios compared to the Covid-19 campaign in the 2023 financial year could favour a vaccination campaign with higher ratios in 2024.” The equation solves itself. More vaccines, more money.

Share buyback

The expectation of asset sales and a good vaccination campaign may keep the shares at a good level despite the fact that the company has put an end to the share buyback programme on 4.13% of the capital that has cost it around 130 million euros. The purpose of the buyback was to amortise its own shares by reducing capital and, at the same time, “contribute to the remuneration of Rovi shareholders by increasing earnings per share”. Mission accomplished and shareholders satisfied. The first, the López-Belmontes, who maintain three third-generation members on the board: Javier, Juan and Iván. The family has diversified investments. Since February 2023, the family business Norbel Inversiones has invested in insurance (Línea Directa, 5%), in the American integrated circuit manufacturer – the third largest supplier in the world – Photronics (5%) and in the pharmaceutical company Almirall (3%).

The third generation of López-Belmontes must consolidate their position in a highly competitive business, which generates revenues of more than 20 billion euros in Spain, the ninth largest market in the world. More than 100 manufacturers of basic pharmaceutical products and 200 dedicated to the preparation of specialties operate in this space. Competing among others are giants of the sector such as Pfizer, Novartis, Lilly and Sanofi. None of them manufactures vaccines to combat the fall in profits. But they are working on it.

