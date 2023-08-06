In Rovereto (Trento), a 60-year-old died in hospital after being attacked and beaten in a park on Saturday evening.

The attacker, a 40-year-old homeless foreigner already known to the police, was arrested by the police after a brief escape. The alarm was raised by some tenants of a nearby apartment building who heard the woman’s screams and, from the windows, saw the victim on the ground with his pants down and the attacker above her hitting her in the face.