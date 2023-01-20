Alessio Rovera is ready to inaugurate 2023 in the imminent round of the 24 Hours of Daytona and at the same time reveals the main commitments that for the new racing year will confirm him as a protagonist at the highest levels as an official Ferrari Competizioni GT driver.

The season for the Varese born in 1995 promises to be particularly prestigious and will see him competing in the Endurance World Championship and … Continue reading

#Rovera #future #Ferrari #place #turn