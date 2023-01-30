The Rashid rover, hosted on Japan’s ispace lander, is expected to land this spring to search for minerals and other elements of interest on the lunar surface. Canada’s system will inform rover decision-making in big news for AI: No AI has gone beyond low-Earth orbit before, company officials say.

Canada’s machine learning system will make its way to the lunar surface aboard the UAE’s Rashid rover launched with SpaceX on December 11thand if it works, the technology will be important for NASA’s next lunar mission, he told our colleagues at Space.com the CEO of Mission Control Space Services (MCSS), Ewan Reidwhich states:

“Artificial intelligence will be a key tool for making decisions on board spacecraft.”

That work extends not only to finding water on the moon, which NASA intends to do with its Artemis missions, but also to making Earth observation more efficient, and MCSS, a company of just 40 people so far, is aiming to be in the driver’s seat.

What will the AI ​​conducted on the Rashid rover consist of?

When most people think of Canadian tech in space, they think of flashy projects like canadarm: the series of robotic arms that served the shuttle, the International Space Station and soon the NASA Gateway lunar station, or, for those who perhaps follow the Canadian scene more, could also think of space medicine or even rocketry, technological fields in which Canada has experience.

However, MCSS represents what many small Canadian space companies do: Provide essential software or components that fly in the background, powering missions around the world. The company does not advertise all of its work, also because as Reid himself said, MCSS customers often want media attention for their mission.

“That’s why this demonstration [AI] with the Canadian Space Agency it’s nice, because it’s in the public domain and we’re allowed to talk about it”

Reid said.

If all goes to plan, the Rashid rover will run about one lunar day (29 Earth days) on the surface. It shouldn’t last the lunar night, but as a demonstration mission it’s fine for MCSS. He plans to make a lot of use out of a few precious days on the moon.

MCSS will receive navigation images from the Rashid rover via the Japanese lander, which will handle communications with Earth. With the Canadian company’s algorithm, “every single pixel in the image [sarà] classified as a certain type of terrain,” Reid said.

“That output will then be sent to the ground and used by scientists and engineers in our Ottawa office, as well as other Canadian universities, to help decide where the rover should go.”

he added. Future missions will take the human “out of the loop” once engineers are confident that the AI ​​can distinguish between different minerals and distinguish between mission-critical elements such as rocks and craters.

On the moon, AI can save a lot of limited satellite bandwidth since it would only share the data, images and video that scientists need, Reid said. The technology can be repurposed throughout the solar system, including applications such as detecting “dark” ships on Earth attempting to navigate without logging, or filtering out clouds from planetary images.

“We see a huge opportunity to implement AI at the edge, in space,” Reid said. If all goes to plan, the lunar demonstration will allow MCSS “to support other companies and organizations as they work to implement AI into their missions in the future.”

