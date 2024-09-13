The electric vehicle production and testing facility of Coventry plays a crucial role in Jaguar Land Rover’s electrification plan, which plans to transform its brands by 2030. In this vein, the facility recently welcomed an unexpected new collaborator: a four-legged robotic dog, nicknamed “Rover“, which in a complex and energy-dense environment such as that of the test facility has proven to be a valuable ally.

Rover, an innovative guard dog

With thousands of assets to constantly monitor, the task of “watchdog” is essential to ensure that operations run smoothly. Rover is able to promptly identify potential operational problems and equipment wear, thus saving precious time to human colleagues and ensuring testing and development aligns with the Range Rover Electric launch deadlines.

Operation and technological capabilities

Just like a normal guard dog, Rover has a “kennel” in the plant where he lives and recharges his 50V battery between shifts. However, unlike a traditional dog, this Boston Dynamics robot It is capable of operating 24/7 without distractions. Fully automated, Rover follows pre-set routes and carries out up to 24 patrols a day, using artificial intelligence to open doors, climb stairs and navigate high-traffic areas: its task is not only to monitor the environment, but also to carry out Measurements and inspections on valves and machinery. This reduces the risk of human error, allowing technicians to focus on analyzing collected data and planning maintenance.

Advanced technology and safety

Rover’s ability to perform his tasks is due to his four-legged structure with a robotic armboth supported by advanced sensors. These can detect gas leaks imperceptible to the human ear and quickly assess battery temperatures, ensuring a safe working environment for technicians. With Rover already operational at the Lyons Park facilityJLR is exploring further ways to expand the use of quadruped robots across its manufacturing sites, including its Solihull plant, where preparations are underway for the launch of the Range Rover Electric. The introduction of Rover is part of a wider £18bn investment by the group that also includes the use of plasma cleaning robots, which remove invisible dust particles from battery cells before wire bonding.