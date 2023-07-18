Rovelli calls Kepler “crazy and obsessive”: the Veronese physicist always inserts politics into everything and wants to separate beauty from truth

In this week’s “Lettura” of the Corriere della Sera, a strange article by the physicist and aspiring politician appeared Charles Rovellino less than on John Kepler. We recall that Rovelli has now assumed the role of new “Public Scientist” in place of Antonino Zichichi who retired due to having reached the age limit. Some time ago Rovelli had attacked the government and specifically the defense minister Crosetto during the concert on May 1st and as a reward, at the end of a long dispute, he was reconfirmed as the Italian representative at the Frankfurt book fair.

We know that we are in “world upside down” in which all values ​​are subverted. A new book by Rovelli on the “white holes” which does not have the same evocative power as the “black holes” but in short the theme of the cavity suggests always our local readers and then white, after decades of black gives the idea of ​​a virginal and cathartic purity that seemed lost in physics. Furthermore, in the era of armochromism there are also many other colors to explore and perhaps the next one will be on the “yellow holes” for the joy of Schlein.

Who is Carlo Rovelli?

Subscribe to the newsletter

