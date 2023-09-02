Cavani’s film inspired by the book by physicist Carlo Rovelli? A strategic marketing operation

The body Charles Rovellinew maître à penser of the left, he got tired of black holes (not in the pornographic sense), white holes (not in the Christmas sense) and even yellow and blue holes (in the sense of Schleinenian multichromism) and even started being a film critic, but – in keeping with the impudence of the times – for a film based on one of his books. In short, it advertises itself, which is never elegant.

Thus we come to know from Corriere della Sera of the meeting with the Cavani (90): “She’s my myth director (sic). At 17 I sawnight porter’ (a film about sado – masochism, ed) and it was a shot”. Apart from the wobbly grammar and syntactic audacity not up to his differential equations, we congratulate him for still managing to survive.

The physicist – he lets us know – who got horny – in his time – for the scenes of “conflict between absolute drives”: the warThe Nazismthe violencethe sexualitythe transgression. The scientist is unstoppable and it is clear that he must have liked the leading actress very much because he writes: “For a tormented teenager unable to come to terms with the immense hypocrisy of the world, the film shone with a very pure light of truth. Since then, if Charlotte Rampling has become confusedly ghostly, Liliana Cavani I’ve always felt, from a distance, like a true legend of mine”.

