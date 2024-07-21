Rovanperä again

In the last test in Poland the reigning world champion Kalle Rovanperä had secured his second win of the season, in a Rally in which the Finn was not even supposed to participate. On that occasion the Toyota he had called him at the last minute to replace Sebastien Ogiervictim of a road accident during reconnaissance. Today the pair of drivers of the Japanese team gave a double-barreled shotgun to the team in the first edition of Rally Latvia, with Rovanperä again the winner ahead of the Frenchman and with the podium completed by Ott Tänak, who completed the comeback on an unlucky home hero Martins Sesks, one step away from his first top-three finish in the world championship.

The last day in Latvia

With Rovanperä overall leader of the general classification and with a reassuring advantage over Ogier, the Finn managed the gap on the latter, winner of the first special of the day, the 17th overall. The real focus, however, was not so much on the fight for the victory, but on that for the third place overall. Trying to recover after the bad luck in SS14 and after the impact against the barriers in the last special on Saturday due to a technical problem, Tänak began his comeback on the home hero Martin’s Sex first obtaining the third time, then finishing ahead of everyone in both SS18 and SS19, decreasing the gap on the Ford driver (6th and 9th respectively) to just under five seconds before the Power Stage. A mission accomplished right on the occasion of the last absolute test, with the Estonian once again ahead of everyone (as well as winner of the Super Sunday) and Sesks betrayed at the most beautiful moment by a Differential failureto the point of slipping to 7th place ahead of Thierry Neuville. WRC will return from 1st to 4th August for another event in Northern Europe, but this time at Rovanperä’s home: in Finland.

Rally Latvia 2024 – Final Standings (Top 10)