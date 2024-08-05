A goal yet to be achieved

The name of Kalle Rovanperä is already part of the history of the WRC, having been present for two consecutive times in the roll of honour of the world rally championship, moreover with the record of having won the first title at the age of only 22. And yet, for the young Finnish driver one of the goals he cares most about is still missing: that of the victory in Rally Finland.

Bad luck at the best moment

A goal that #69 was about to reach last weekend, with an advantage over Ogier and Neuville that seemed to guarantee him success. Instead, right on the occasion of the penultimate special stagethe twist that very few could have imagined occurred: in a fast left-hand bend, Rovanperä hit a stone discovered by the passage of the previous cars and present in full trajectory. An impact that made the driver lose control of the Toyota, with the car then ending up against a tree off the path.

While, on the one hand, the crew did not suffer any injuries in the impact, on the other hand there is the enormous bitterness of a dream ruined right at the most beautiful moment and that the two-time world champion will still have to chase: “We had a really good morning, with everything under control and still fighting for Sunday’s points without taking any risks. – explained the Finn at the end of the day – basically at the last corner of the penultimate stage we were riding normally with a steady pace, but halfway through the corner there was a huge loose rock that I couldn’t avoid and it threw us off the road. It’s a pretty unreal feelingconsidering that we couldn’t have done anything to change the situation. AND hard to acceptbut on the other hand Jonne and I had a perfect weekend up to that point and we couldn’t have done anything differently.”