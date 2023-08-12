Saturday, August 12, 2023
Rovaniemi | The person on board the watercraft died

August 12, 2023
According to the notification to the emergency center, the person had fallen into the water at Kemijoki.

Kemijoki In Rovaniemi, a person who was aboard a watercraft died on Saturday morning. The Lapland police department announced the matter on Saturday.

According to the notification to the emergency center, the person had fallen into the water at Kemijoki. The police, emergency services and first aid units were called to the scene.

The person who fell into the water died despite resuscitation efforts.

The Lapland police say they will continue to investigate the reasons that led to the incident.

