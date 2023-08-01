Rovaniemi | The bike warehouse was destroyed in a fire, the police are asking teenage boys to report

The Rovaniemi police need eyewitness observations and are asking boys seen at the scene to report.

From Rovaniemi The bicycle storage and parking garage located in the yard of the apartment building caught fire on Monday evening, the Lapland police department informs. The bike storage was damaged in the fire.

“Usually, when a fire starts in an unusual place, it is basically started by someone. Rarely does a fire start by itself in a place like that,” the crime commissioner of the Lapland Police Department Mikko Halme tells HS.

Halme is not yet revealing in more detail whether both the Bike Storage and the parking garage were set on fire separately, or whether the fire had spread from one place to another.

There was a risk of more serious consequences in the fire. However, the fire brigade was able to extinguish the fire before more serious damage was caused.

Police need eyewitness accounts of the arsonists. The person who notified the emergency center had seen two school-age boys leaving the scene on foot in the direction of Pohjolankatu R-kiosk.

Halme does not comment on whether it was elementary school or middle school boys.

“I can not say. That’s it, we’re trying to find out who was there and for what purpose.”

The police ask the boys in question to report to the Rovaniemi police.