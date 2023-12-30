Saturday, December 30, 2023
Rovaniemi | The aurora search by tourists who traveled with “very light equipment” ended in a ditch and the warmth of a police car

December 30, 2023
Tourists looking for the northern lights had to wait in the freezing cold when their car ended up in a ditch on a road that ended in a dead end.

Rovaniemi The excursion of the tourists who hunted for the northern lights in Poikajärvi took a nasty turn on the night between Friday and Saturday, when the expedition's car ended up in a ditch on a road that ends in a dead end. The Lapland police informs about the incident.

According to the police, the occupants of the car were traveling with “very light equipment” considering the weather.

According to the observation history of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, on Friday evening and the night before Saturday, depending on the observation location, Rovaniemi had temperatures ranging from minus 9 degrees to minus 18 degrees.

However, personal injuries were avoided this time.

“However, they were able to warm up in the police car and were able to continue their journey when the car was removed from the ditch,” the police press release says.

