Rovaniemi | Police: 12 tombstones were knocked down on Midsummer in Rovaniemi

In the cemetery Between Thursday and Sunday, 12 tombstones were toppled in Rovaniemi’s Viirinkanga, the police informs.

The overturned stones are in the IV cemetery in grave section 2.

According to the police, the bottoms of the gravestones are flat and the fall was not caused by subsidence or other natural causes.

Those relatives whose gravestones have been knocked over will be contacted either by the police or the Rovaniemi parish. Relatives can file a criminal complaint if they wish.

Lapland’s police are investigating the incident as a breach of peace. Potential eyewitnesses are asked to report their observations by e-mail to [email protected], to the answering machine at 029 5466 259 or on Whatsapp at 050 4155 803.

The police points outthat there are also fallen stones elsewhere in the cemetery, but they fell by themselves and are not related to this case.