Rovaniemi | Päivi Salminen tries to live an ordinary life in Finland’s leading Airbnb city: “I explain that these are human apartments”

Rovaniemi became the capital of short-term rentals in Finland.

When tourists come Päivi Salminen feel like leaving.

A pensioner living in the center of Rovaniemi sees the benefits and drawbacks of the hottest winter tourist season up close in his everyday life. Life in the tourist stream is sometimes restless.

“Noisiness and untidiness. Of course, a tourist lives in his own rhythm, and doesn’t go to bed at eleven o’clock, you can’t expect that.”

Salminen in the housing company, a significant part of the apartments are used by short-term rental activities, and the same is the situation today in many other apartment buildings in the center of Rovaniemi.

The miracle of Lapland’s tourism has generated considerable income and important advertising value for Finland for a long time. International tourism to Lapland recovered from the pandemic at a record speed, and another all-time record winter is ahead.

At the same pace, Rovaniemi has become Finland’s leading so-called Airbnb city. Apartments rented through Airbnb and other online platforms account for 20–30 percent of the total value of accommodation sales there during the high season.

In this respect, Rovaniemi can be compared to Europe’s big tourist destinations, such as Barcelona or Venice. An extreme example is Lisbon’s Alfama, where up to 60 percent of the apartments are used by tourists. While tourism has grown in the destinations, the increasing short-term rental of apartments has become a point of contention in the cities.

Debate has had a heated visit to Rovaniemi this year after an entire apartment building zoned for living in the core center was used for rental by tourism companies.

Rakennusliike Lehto’s new construction site was at a standstill for a long time and under plywood because the apartments did not sell. At the beginning of the year, the majority of the apartments were bought by the Espoo investment company Kuuskodit, which rented them out to different companies. Lapin Kansa was the first to report on the sale.

For example, the local tourism company Apukka Resort will soon be marketing 29 apartments from a new building in its online store.

Many Finnish cities have taken a strict line on short-term rentals. Residential apartment buildings that have turned into secret hotels in Helsinki have been fined with large fines. We are on the same path in Oulu, where the city is currently planning to impose fines on entrepreneurs operating accommodation in the tower block of the central city.

In the capital region, the accommodation business run in the apartments of the rental housing company Sato has also come to the fore, from which HS told recently.

in Rovaniemi the path of threatening fines has not been taken. According to various estimates, there are 1,100–1,400 apartments for short-term rental properties, and many times more beds in them. They are huge numbers in Finnish terms in a city of 64,500 inhabitants.

When the season comes, everyone is full – if there are enough. This winter, Rovaniemi will receive a fifth more flights from international airports than last year.

It’s no wonder that even at this moment many people from Rovaniemi are thinking about whether to join the accommodation business. In the best places, during the high season, for example, the income of a single-family house can reach 15,000 euros per week.

Rovaniemi municipal councilor and chairman of the technical board Heikki Luiro (central) is convinced that short-term rentals will continue to become more common – in Rovaniemi and elsewhere.

“We people like that form of accommodation, even in Rovaniemi they cost more than hotels.”

Short rental that is, occasionally offering one’s own apartment for rent is legal and can be prohibited in a housing association if all partners are unanimously in favor of the prohibition. Professional accommodation, on the other hand, is basically illegal in a residential building.

Luiro admits that, for example, the residential building built by the Lehto company now seems to be used by professional hotel accommodation. And it’s not the only one. Right next door, there are 69 apartments from the accommodation company Forenom.

“It has to be addressed somehow, but there is no clear law and no support for it. Until now, Rovaniemi’s position has been that if there is no law, at least we won’t use heavy measures to sanction,” says Luiro.

Luiro himself and his wife have two investment apartments in Rovaniemi. However, they are with long-term tenants.

“I can’t stand messing with bedclothes,” he says.

Between Päivi Salminen goes to talk to tourists.

“I explain that these are human dwellings and that you should behave and live in the same rhythm as if you lived here.”

In Salminen’s opinion, Rovaniemi doesn’t talk about what accommodation means for other people living in the same property. The saddest thing is that the spirit in the housing association is getting worse.

“If even half of the housing association’s apartments may be used for accommodation, people will come and go. We don’t participate in talks or other common things, because the hosts have no interest in such things, and even less tourists.”

According to Salminen, the accommodation activity causes indignation among those who live permanently in their apartments.

“Some of the shareholders use the common resource in their own business and also transfer the risk of their business to other shareholders.”

As chairman of the board of his housing company, Salminen has had to think about how to intervene in the accommodation business.

“Accommodation in apartments is done under the guise of short-term rentals, and that makes this a scam,” says Salminen.

According to Luiro, the decision-makers are at an impasse. “Where is that line drawn and how is it monitored?” He asks.

Rovaniemi the city’s building control is now going to find out the current use of the house sold by the Lehto company.

When the KHO’s decisions have evaluated the legality of short-term rentals, the scope of accommodation activities, marketing of apartments and additional services sold along with them have gained weight.

The Airbnb phenomenon reached Rovaniemi around 2016, before the strong growth of Chinese tourism. CEO of Visit Rovaniemi Sanna Kärkkäinen remembers the situation well.

“It quickly proved to be popular alongside traditional accommodation. The difference between summer and winter was noticeable, and the hotels didn’t invest at that point, so the investment boom somehow started to collapse and it went to short-term rentals.”

Large hotel investments are still expected to start in Rovaniemi. Some of the projects have also been abandoned by the decision-makers over the years, but now it seems that Osuuskauppa Arina’s tower hotel project is going through.

“The summer occupancy rate is still lower and profitability plunges between April and October. There should be a significant increase in demand for it, so that it would be profitable for new hotels.”

The profitability of hotels is partly eaten up by short-term rentals.

“If Airbnb rental continues to be very popular, will potential hotel investors be able to make an investment decision”, Kärkkäinen ponders.

Short-term rental or professional accommodation – it is certain that the phenomenon has changed the cityscape of Rovaniemi. It has made many houses a bit like a hotel, at least for the winter months. At the same time, it has increased the services of the city center.

In winter, the core center turns into a tourist oasis with restaurants and souvenir shops. Many people think that the abundance of services is at least partly thanks to short-term rental apartments. Hotel customers are often more package travelers.

The challenge is the price level, which is tough. The prices of apartments and rents have risen, and there are hardly any families with children living in the center anymore.

The sustainability and responsibility of tourism speak even more than before. The city has been ahead of tourism for decades. Where have we come to and how will growth be managed from now on?

“Of course, everyone wants to enable the preservation of local life in the destination, so that the communities are truly authentic for a tourist visit,” emphasizes Kärkkäinen.

Short-term rental, on the other hand, is a big global issue that Rovaniemi cannot solve alone, in his opinion.

Miia Taivalantti, executive director of the Rovaniemi living center association, and Hannu Kanga, building inspector of the city of Rovaniemi, have also been interviewed for the story.