Rovaniemi | A person died in a fire in an apartment building – police: there was an open fire in the apartment

One person died in a fire in an apartment building in Rovaniemi on Friday evening.

According to the police release, the emergency center received a report in the evening about the smell of smoke coming from an apartment building on Ratakatu. After reaching the smoking apartment, the rescuers found a lifeless person who, despite CPR performed on the spot, was pronounced dead.

According to the police release, the smell of smoke was caused by an open fire in the apartment.

Regarding the fire, the matter is being investigated as careless handling. No other people are suspected of being involved in the fire, and the police are investigating the cause of death.