Rovaniemi | A passenger car collided with a light motorcycle, the 17-year-old died

17 years old the driver of a light motorcycle died after being hit by a car in Rovaniemi, the police say.

The accident happened on Monday evening in Nivankylä. The passenger car involved in the accident veered off the road after the collision and rolled onto its roof. The driver of the car and four passengers were injured and were taken to Lapland Central Hospital.

According to a press release from the Lapland Police Department, all those in the car were minors and the driver was a young man who had just received a driver’s license.

The accident happened in a built-up area with a 50 km/h speed limit. Both vehicles had driven in the same direction. The police suspect that both drivers were driving at a significantly high speed before the collision.

Police continue to investigate the accident. According to the Lapland Police Department, no further information is given on the matter at this stage.